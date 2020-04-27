Sainz expects drivers to physically struggle upon F1 return

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has said he expects that drivers will physically suffer when F1 resumes, after being so long away from the cars in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the pandemic putting a hiatus on F1 and other sports across the globe, drivers such as Sainz are confined to their homes in isolation.

While he said that himself and other drivers are trying to keep as physically fit as they can, Sainz reckons that the demands of an F1 car will still affect them when they get back racing.

"It affects you a lot, especially the neck," Sainz told F1i.com. "No matter how hard you train at home, it's impossible to generate the g-forces you are going to get in an F1 car.

"The circuit they choose for the first race is going to have a big influence on how much drivers will struggle after all those months without driving or train the neck. It will be a very tough challenge."

Sainz happy that first possible 2020 race could be Austria

Sainz also expressed his thoughts on July's Austrian Grand Prix, which looks set to become the first race of the revised 2020 season.

Sainz noted that, compared to other more demanding circuits on the calendar, the Red Bull Ring is a little easier and a good circuit for the drivers to start the season off physically.

"Right now Austria is the first race that's not cancelled," Sainz added. "It's not one of the toughest circuits but we are going to suffer on the fast corners.

"If the first race was in Hungary or Singapore, I can assure you many drivers would finish the race being close to collapsing. People can't imagine the stress the body suffers during a Grand Prix. The only way to be fit to drive an F1 car is by driving an F1 car."