Ecclestone suggests Vettel should retire or move to McLaren for 2021

Ecclestone suggests Vettel should retire or move to McLaren for 2021

  • Published on 31 Mar 2020 10:56
  • comments 7
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that current Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel should either move to McLaren or retire from the sport completely, believing the German driver has nothing more to gain at the Italian team.

With Vettel's contract with the team expiring at the end of 2020, it is rumoured that Ferrari is looking at offering the former world champion a year's extension to the contract at the cost of a 'significant' pay cut.

However, former F1 bosses Ecclestone believes that the confidence shown by Ferrari in Charles Leclerc shows that Vettel is no longer needed within the team, with McLaren being the only viable option apart from retirement.

"I think that Sebastian’s performance has recently suffered under the Ferrari constellation with new team-mate Charles Leclerc, who is also managed by the FIA President’s son," Ecclestone told F1-Insider.com.

"I suspect he doesn’t see Binotto as the supporter he needs in his situation. Sebastian should therefore stop or look for alternatives for 2021. McLaren, once again with Mercedes engines, could be one."

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has been rumoured to be looking a Vettel as a potential replacement for Carlos Sainz should he look to leave the team after his contract ends at the end of this year.

However, Seidl is confident that Sainz will stay within the team for 2021, and hopes that the team can do enough to keep the young Spaniard alongside Lando Norris for a potential third season.

Sainz himself has recently confirmed that he has started contract talks with the Woking-based squad for 2021, potentially dismissing recent rumours that Sainz could move to Ferrari alongside Leclerc, with Vettel moving to McLaren.

Sainz insists that he is currently happy within McLaren at the moment and ensured that he has not been phased by the recent rumours.

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Carlos Sainz Jr Bernie Ecclestone Ferrari McLaren
Replies (7)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 62

    How far can he still see... The old man is a genius...

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 15:34
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    Despite the engine switch, Mclaren is not winning the championship for another 2 seasons at least. Moving to Mclaren effectively means, Vettel giving up hopes on any further championships before he retires.

    • + 1
    • Mar 31 2020 - 17:48
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,994

      Agree, it's either Merc' Ferrari or RBH for now. Merc' is locked, that leaves Ferrari or RBH.

      • + 0
      • Mar 31 2020 - 19:25
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,206

      The business model of RBH does not allow it to dish out the package, to match what probably Ferrari is going to offer Vettel for the 2021 extension. Even with a steep decline from 40 Mil to 20-25 mil/yr wouldn't put Ferrari at the risk of losing Vettel. RIC and Sainz know the possibilities here and might drag their extensions till Vettel decides about his.

      • + 0
      • Apr 1 2020 - 07:51
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 62

      Ho-ho! The old man knows very well what he says...
      He just wants to support Seb's thoughts...
      Besides, there will always be the "example" of Niki, whom the old man deeply knew and who returned when 35yo and won his last championship with an amazing Prost in the same team...

      • + 0
      • Apr 1 2020 - 14:02
  • f1ski

    Posts: 600

    Bernie lets state the obvious.

    • + 0
    • Mar 31 2020 - 17:59
  • Aswin

    Posts: 12

    Probably RP would sign him up for 2021

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 06:03

