Sainz to replace Vettel at Ferrari in 2021

Sainz to replace Vettel at Ferrari in 2021

  • Published on 14 May 2020 11:33
  • comments 13
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari has confirmed that Carlos Sainz will join the team in 2021 alongside Charles Leclerc on a two-year deal.

Sainz arrives at the team as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who confirmed on Tuesday that he would not be returning to Ferrari after the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old becomes the sixth Formula 1 driver to race for Ferrari since 2010 and the third ever Spaniard to compete for the Maranello-based squad.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: “I’m pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship.

“With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1.

“It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

“We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past 50 years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves.”

Sainz is awaiting the start of his sixth season in F1 and his second with McLaren, having joined the British team in 2019.

He made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso before joining Renault towards the end of the 2017 season, where he remained before being scooped up by McLaren.

“I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I’m excited about my future with the team,” he said.

“I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season.”

Replies (12)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    I don't think so Seb will be keen going to Renault F1. The only option is now Mercedes but it's up to Toto and people in charge who might push for having German driver with German Engine

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 11:52
    • Manto02

      Posts: 61

      Or mercedes 2 aka aston martin

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:29
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      Autobild confirmed: Vettel will take Mercedes-way or highway

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:42
    • Kean

      Posts: 657

      A few months ago, when Vettel was asked about his future with Ferrari, he said something like "another German Ferrari driver went to another team", clearly alluding to Schumi going to Mercedes. It wouldn't surprise me if Vettel went to Mercedes. A Ham-Vet pairing could work, at least way better than a Ham-Alo pairing.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:51
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      ...honestly the tension between Seb and Lewis would build uncomfortable atmosphere in the garage. In Toto's place I would never allow for this to happen when you have such a harmony right now. The only way is German governing body to pursuit Toto to do it.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 07:37
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,086

    It's as good a choice as anyone. Might be a better fit at Ferrari than Ric, but IMO Ric was the better option.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 12:08
    • Kean

      Posts: 657

      Way back I read that Ferrari were not interested in Ricciardo because of his personality. Weird. I think Sainz was the obvious choice for them, as they probably see him as a no.2 driver, and Danny as a no.1. But perhaps they'll find that Sainz is more than a no.2 driver. Leclerc outperforming Vettel, is not just down to Leclerc being a great driver. Vettel made many errors, he's been off his game. Sainz is on his game, perhaps he'll be a tougher nut to crack for Leclerc than Ferrari thinks.

      • + 0
      • May 14 2020 - 12:48
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,268

      In a bit miffed. Carlos will definitely have the opportunity to show all of his talent and win races. Will be fun to see him beating Max, and Max hating it. But at the same time... I just have the strong feeling that he will be coerced into a #2 role. Whether because Ferrari pushes it or because Leclerc ends up being slightly better.

      To say Ferrari sinks careers more often than not is just stating a fact.

      On the other hand, Carlos will make a lot of money regardless.

      Congrats to him, it is a great accomplishment just getting selected.

      • + 1
      • May 14 2020 - 18:07
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,086

      Beating Max in a car that looks way better than this year's Ferrari though, innit? I am also not sure he will be coerced. He will likely try to fight Leclerc.

      • + 0
      • May 15 2020 - 14:57
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 386

    Bravo Carlos - he now has an opportunity (in theory) to match his father's achievements to become a WC. Going to be tough for him initially but he has shown ability to move and adapt quickly, I would imagine he can also speak Italian (?) - it's a good win/win. RIC - it's a great move for him too - it was clear a Mercedes powered package was always going to be a draw - really excited about this move too. VET - no way two alphas will be allowed at MERC, not going to happen - so maybe a return to Renault.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 12:40
  • xoya

    Posts: 534

    WoW! That escalated quickly. All wrapped up and done in one morning.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 16:20
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 76

    SEB + MERCEDES.
    THE ONLY WAY.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 17:09
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,236

    This is the way!

    • + 0
    • May 15 2020 - 04:09

