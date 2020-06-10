user icon
Binotto not expecting 'hard moments' between Leclerc and Sainz at Ferrari

Binotto not expecting 'hard moments' between Leclerc and Sainz at Ferrari

  • Published on 10 Jun 2020 09:58
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says he does not expect any “hard moments” to arise between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year.

Sainz will replace Sebastian Vettel at the Italian squad and join the team alongside Leclerc, who signed a multi-year extension at Ferrari at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Last year was Leclerc's first at Ferrari, and he managed to secure two race wins on his way to fourth place in the drivers' championship.

Ferrari's season was filled with high-tension moments between Leclerc and Vettel, which came to a boiling point at the Brazilian Grand Prix when the pair collided towards the end of the race, sending both into retirement.

However, Binotto is not expecting to see similar moments of difficulty when Sainz steps in next year.

“He [Leclerc] thinks he [Sainz] is a very fast driver and he is happy because he understands our project,” Binotto told Marca. “I don't think there will be hard moments between the two.

“Everything will go smoothly. And, if there is one, it is my job, but you have to be positive. Charles is getting stronger and the more time passes the more he understands the importance of being part of Ferrari.

“What happened in Brazil was bad luck and they are things that can happen in races.”

Binotto denied that Sainz will slip into a number two role at the team and support Leclerc - only the on-track results will decide who Ferrari should back later in a world championship season should it need to.

"The first thing is to have two good drivers. Team spirit is what is important, and making sure that Ferrari comes first,” he stated. “I think it will be the track itself that dictates who is first and who is second.

“It has always been this way even in the time of Michael Schumacher, who started every year at the same level as his teammate, but by the third race it was clear who was number one."

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Charles Leclerc Ferrari
AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 267
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

