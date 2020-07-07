user icon
McLaren seeking more podiums in 2020 - Sainz

  • Published on 07 Jul 2020 11:26
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says McLaren is hopeful it can achieve more podiums in 2020 following its third-place finish in Austria last weekend.

Lando Norris recorded his maiden podium result at the season-opening race at the Red Bull Ring, benefitting from a time penalty handed to Lewis Hamilton.

It marks McLaren's second podium in three races, as Sainz was classified in third place at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, also following a penalty for Hamilton.

Despite missing out on a top-three finish for himself, Sainz says he is happy for Norris and praised the initial competitiveness of the MCL35 car, which he believes may lead to more podiums later this season.

“I'm very happy for the team and I'm very happy for Lando,” Sainz said. “He deserves this great result after a very strong weekend for him.

“He was very fast all weekend but also for me, I had a very strong race, to be able to fight with Lano towards the last few laps, it also meant that I was on for a podium after starting from P8. So it still means we are having very strong Sundays.

“And if the races continue like this, this is not going to be our only chance for a podium this year. So we'll keep our heads up, a very strong result for the team and we might see other podiums this year, maybe.”

While Sainz says that it's important for McLaren to jump on the mistakes of other teams, he feels the pace of the car will allow it to do so much more often this year compared to seasons gone by.

“We have to take the opportunities but I feel like this year, with the grid the way it is, we are going to have opportunities,” he said. “We are closer to the podium when others do a mistake, we are closer on pace.

“Hopefully it's not only on this track and we can have it at other tracks.”

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,233

    They did very well, especially in quali, that pace looked best of the rest-worthy, while they didn't look quite as sharp in the race. But they have a good basis to build on.

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Friday 

  Saturday

    Sunday

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 277
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 103
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
