user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Poll: Who will replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari?

Poll: Who will replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari?

  • Published on 12 May 2020 11:27
  • comments 12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

On Tuesday, Ferrari announced that Sebastian Vettel would leave the team at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Entering his sixth year with the Scuderia outfit, Vettel racked up 14 race wins, and finished in the top three in the drivers' standings three times.

While the German's future is in the unknown, Ferrari is seeking to find a replacement for Vettel. Currently, the frontrunners appear to be Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

Who do you think will get the seat alongside Charles Leclerc? Scroll down and vote below!

F1 News Fernando Alonso Daniel Ricciardo Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Carlos Sainz Jr Nico Hülkenberg Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Give your opinion!

Replies (12)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    Carlos Sainz, Ferrari offered him seat already some time ago

    • + 0
    • May 12 2020 - 12:30
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      forgot to add. Seb will go to McLaren

      • + 0
      • May 12 2020 - 12:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,086

      Hm... maybe, but I find that very unlikely. I'd say a RB-return is more likely than that.

      • + 0
      • May 12 2020 - 21:02
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      I dont think so RBR will be keen to pay same money to Max and Seb. McLaren has got two young drivers with low payroll, they are able to pay more to Seb.

      • + 0
      • May 13 2020 - 07:50
  • Dert38

    Posts: 226

    Perez (other)

    • + 0
    • May 12 2020 - 12:33
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,268

    67% other wow, who are people thinking about? Giovinazzi? Kvyat? I do like the suggestion of Perez. He would be a great choice too and a bargain.

    • + 0
    • May 12 2020 - 19:34
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,086

      Yes, I'd say many people think it'll be Perez, if RP/Aston will let their cashcow go, but you forget about Bottas and Max. I'd say neither are prime candidates, but they cannot be eliminated from consideration.

      • + 0
      • May 12 2020 - 21:01
    • Alonzo

      Posts: 63

      Would love to see what Perez can do in a competitive Car

      • + 0
      • May 12 2020 - 21:35
  • f1ski

    Posts: 609

    Lewis will want to go to Ferrari . He will want to go there and do what Seb could not do and win a Championship there. Leclerc is good but I don't think he is at Hamiltons level. Lewis will want to do what Schumacher did and win at Ferrari. If Mercedes were to offer Vettel a set his fear is that he won't be able to win in the MB. To me if Ferrari want to save money Hulkenberg consistent good with alternative strategies he can set up a car and drive one that isn't perfect.

    • + 0
    • May 13 2020 - 02:57
    • Dert38

      Posts: 226

      lewis said not long ago he is not so good so he won't leave "schumacher's" place

      • + 0
      • May 13 2020 - 09:03
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 264

      No podiums for Hulk for so many years will not allow any top team to risk and give him a chance
      Carlos is a perfect choice, his season at McLaren so was mature. The only black cloud is his time at Renault. We will see anyway.

      • + 0
      • May 13 2020 - 09:20
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    What if.., German ownership will be keen to get Seb to Mercedes to replace Valterri... wow that would be a dream-team. The only thing against is the tension that could be biuld between Seb & Lewis and bring back dark days from Nico-Lewis period.

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 08:51

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (38)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar