Poll: Who will replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari?

On Tuesday, Ferrari announced that Sebastian Vettel would leave the team at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season.
Entering his sixth year with the Scuderia outfit, Vettel racked up 14 race wins, and finished in the top three in the drivers' standings three times.
While the German's future is in the unknown, Ferrari is seeking to find a replacement for Vettel. Currently, the frontrunners appear to be Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.
Who do you think will get the seat alongside Charles Leclerc? Scroll down and vote below!
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari offered him seat already some time ago
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
forgot to add. Seb will go to McLaren
calle.itw
Posts: 8,086
Hm... maybe, but I find that very unlikely. I'd say a RB-return is more likely than that.
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
I dont think so RBR will be keen to pay same money to Max and Seb. McLaren has got two young drivers with low payroll, they are able to pay more to Seb.
Dert38
Posts: 226
Perez (other)
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,268
67% other wow, who are people thinking about? Giovinazzi? Kvyat? I do like the suggestion of Perez. He would be a great choice too and a bargain.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,086
Yes, I'd say many people think it'll be Perez, if RP/Aston will let their cashcow go, but you forget about Bottas and Max. I'd say neither are prime candidates, but they cannot be eliminated from consideration.
Alonzo
Posts: 63
Would love to see what Perez can do in a competitive Car
f1ski
Posts: 609
Lewis will want to go to Ferrari . He will want to go there and do what Seb could not do and win a Championship there. Leclerc is good but I don't think he is at Hamiltons level. Lewis will want to do what Schumacher did and win at Ferrari. If Mercedes were to offer Vettel a set his fear is that he won't be able to win in the MB. To me if Ferrari want to save money Hulkenberg consistent good with alternative strategies he can set up a car and drive one that isn't perfect.
Dert38
Posts: 226
lewis said not long ago he is not so good so he won't leave "schumacher's" place
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
No podiums for Hulk for so many years will not allow any top team to risk and give him a chance
Carlos is a perfect choice, his season at McLaren so was mature. The only black cloud is his time at Renault. We will see anyway.
JuJuHound
Posts: 264
What if.., German ownership will be keen to get Seb to Mercedes to replace Valterri... wow that would be a dream-team. The only thing against is the tension that could be biuld between Seb & Lewis and bring back dark days from Nico-Lewis period.