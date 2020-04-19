user icon
Who's racing in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix?

Who's racing in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix?

  • Published on 19 Apr 2020 10:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The third Virtual Grand Prix takes place later today, with seven current F1 drivers signed up for the event. 

The series has been set up to provide fans with entertainment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and races are held on the same weekend as the dates originally set for the real-life events. 

While Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi all have previous race starts in the Virtual GP series, Carlos Sainz will make his debut.

Three former F1 drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne, Esteban Gutierrez and Anthony Davidson will be present on the grid. 

Thibaut Courtois and Ciro Immobile are the two professional football players on the grid, while golfer Ian Poulter returns following his outing in Bahrain.

A number of junior category drivers, including Bahrain winner Guanyu Zhou will compete. Juan Manuel Correa will partner Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo, Callum Ilott fills the second Ferrari seat and Haas' development drivers Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi perform duties for the American squad. 

An 18-minute qualifying session will set the grid for the start of a 50% distance race, which will be broadcast on F1's social media channels, starting from 6 PM BST.

See the full driver line-up below;
 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 Stoffel Vandoorne
 		 Esteban Gutierrez
 
Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 Callum Ilott
 
Red Bull
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Thibaut Courtois
 
McLaren
 		 Carlos Sainz
 		 Lando Norris
 
Renault
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 		 Ian Poulter
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Liam Lawson
 		 Ciro Immobile
 
Racing Point
 		 Anthony Davidson
 		 Jimmy Broadbent
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 Juan Manuel Correa
 
Haas
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pietro Fittipaldi
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 
  Dert38

    Posts: 200

    >rb
    >fun jokes
    pick one

    • + 0
    • Apr 19 2020 - 12:59

