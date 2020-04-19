Who's racing in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix?

The third Virtual Grand Prix takes place later today, with seven current F1 drivers signed up for the event.

The series has been set up to provide fans with entertainment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and races are held on the same weekend as the dates originally set for the real-life events.

While Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi all have previous race starts in the Virtual GP series, Carlos Sainz will make his debut.

Three former F1 drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne, Esteban Gutierrez and Anthony Davidson will be present on the grid.

Thibaut Courtois and Ciro Immobile are the two professional football players on the grid, while golfer Ian Poulter returns following his outing in Bahrain.

A number of junior category drivers, including Bahrain winner Guanyu Zhou will compete. Juan Manuel Correa will partner Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo, Callum Ilott fills the second Ferrari seat and Haas' development drivers Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi perform duties for the American squad.

An 18-minute qualifying session will set the grid for the start of a 50% distance race, which will be broadcast on F1's social media channels, starting from 6 PM BST.

See the full driver line-up below;

