Hamilton receives penalty, Sainz claims podium finish for McLaren

  • Published on 17 Nov 2019 20:54
  • comments 5
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Carlos Sainz has taken his first career podium finish following a time-penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

The third-place finish marks McLaren's first podium result since Kevin Magnussen and Jenson Button's second and third place finishes in Australia 2014.

Hamilton received the time penalty after he made contact with Alexander Albon on the penultimate lap of the race, as the pair duelled for second place.

Albon was sent to the back of the grid after being spun round, allowing Pierre Gasly through to also take his first career podium finish.

"Car 23 was on his normal race line," read the statement from the stewards. "Car 44 attempted to pass on the inside, but was unable to get far enough inside to accomplish the overtake and by the time he realized there would not be sufficient room he was unable to back out of the situation and the collision followed.

"The Stewards determined that Car 44 predominantly at fault for the collision with Car 23 at Turn 10 and therefore ordered a five second penalty."

 

More to follow...

Replies (5)

  • Manto02

    Posts: 41

    Alonso is probably dying inside

    • + 0
    • Nov 17 2019 - 21:16
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,040

      Nah.. Podium through attrition is not what Alonso wanted anyway

      • + 0
      • Nov 17 2019 - 22:09
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,754

    amazing, really amazing

    • + 0
    • Nov 17 2019 - 21:18
  • Mansell

    Posts: 60

    Shame it took so long and robbed Chilli of being on the podium proper,

    • + 0
    • Nov 17 2019 - 21:46
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,040

      Quite frankly, I think it was a case of Lewis talking himself into a penalty. The move was milder than Albon on Norris at Suzuka, where stewards didn't even investigate. But I think it was just Hamilton saving face, since he prevented a young driver from getting his first podium.

      • + 0
      • Nov 17 2019 - 22:12

