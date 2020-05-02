user icon
2021 driver talk delay not a big issue for McLaren - Seidl

  • Published on 02 May 2020 12:08
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Despite delays being cast over any potential driver talks for 2021 at McLaren, team principal Andreas Seidl insists that it is not a major issue for the team at the moment.

With multiple driver contracts due to expire at the end of the year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the delayed start to the season is making it difficult for teams to hold contract negotiations with their drivers.

One such driver out of contract at the end of this year is McLaren's Carlos Sainz but Seidl has expressed an interest in keeping Sainz at the team alongside Lando Norris for 2021, who is also out of contract at the end of this year.

“Our position hasn’t really changed or how we want to approach that for the future within McLaren with Carlos and Lando,” Seidl told Crash.net.

“Of course we would have liked to do some races under the belt and then sit together to make a decision on both sides but I don’t think that is a big issue at the moment.”

Seidl keeping up to date with McLaren drivers

With current lockdowns across Europe keeping drivers and staff alike confined to their homes, Seidl confirmed that he is keeping regular contact with his two drivers.

He also held praise for the two drivers for volunteering to take a pay cut to their salaries in a bid to help the team financially during the pandemic, one of the first on the grid to voluntarily do so.

“Regarding our two drivers we know from Carlos that he is doing a lot of training and communicating about that which is great to see then we are in regular contact with both of them.

“I keep them up to date with what is going on with the regulation side and what is going on with the discussions on the race calendar," Seidl added.

“But at the same time, with the pay cut that both guys have taken, it is great to see they are staying connected to the guys in this difficult period, it is great to see the spirit is high between these two guys.

“We all miss the competitive environment where we want to be, fighting it out on track, so they are obviously desperate to get back to the factory and back out on track as soon as possible.”

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,056

    I mean, they are one of the teams with least to lose on this scenario, in terms of driver lineup. They are pleased with Sainz and Norris, so if the drivers wanna stay, they can just let them stay. If one of them were to move, drivers like Ricciardo might be for grabs, and Vandoorne could very well be a decent reserve.

    • + 0
    • May 2 2020 - 12:34
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 374

    Im getting a feeling McLaren are very pleased with how their transformation has come about in the last 3 years, calm, confident...two good drivers, brilliant technical staff, (enough) money/sponsors and the prospect of running with Mercedes engines - it's looking good for the team. They do though need this season to see if the early promise of their drivers can be built upon before the big 2021 season - both drivers will be feeling that too I suspect.

    • + 0
    • May 3 2020 - 09:30
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 22

    I see no reason they have not signed their 2 drivers up for another year or two - except that perhaps Sainz is holding out hoping for a Ferrari deal?

    • + 0
    • May 4 2020 - 01:37

