user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren 'rippling with excitement and anticipation' over Ricciardo's arrival

McLaren 'rippling with excitement and anticipation' over Ricciardo's arrival

  • Published on 22 May 2020 11:27
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo's upcoming arrival at McLaren is creating a sense of excitement and anticipation within the team, according to its Head of Strategy Randeep Singh.

Last week, the Woking-based squad announced that Ricciardo would be joining it in 2021 as a replacement for Carlos Sainz, who is leaving to partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

In 2019, McLaren enjoyed its strongest season since 2012, ending the campaign fourth in the constructors' championship with its first podium result since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in 2014.

Taking part in an AMA on Reddit, Singh admits that it's sad to see Sainz leave the team, and has no doubt that the Spaniard will find success at Ferrari.

“I have to say first of all, that it is sad to see Carlos go - working with him has been an absolute pleasure and he has brought with him a technical intelligence that rivals his driving skill,” he said. 

“I am confident he will go on to win many races, which he deserves and the shame is he'll be wearing the wrong colour overalls when he does so.”

Ricciardo made his F1 debut in 2011 with HRT before joining Toro Rosso the following year, where he spent two seasons. In 2014 he joined Red Bull and during his time at the energy drink squad, he gained a reputation as one of the fastest and most reliable drivers on the grid.

MOREMonaco loss in 2016 'haunted' Ricciardo for two years
MORERenault's ambitions 'unchanged' following Ricciardo's departure - Abiteboul

Singh says that he can only have “enormous respect” for Ricciardo and what he has achieved, adding that there is much excitement within the team over his arrival.

“The team, and I, are also very much looking forwards to welcoming Daniel. You can only have enormous respect for someone who has already won 7 races.

“Those 3 wins in 2014, I think, showed his ability to make the most of any tiny chance and he seems to be an excellent character and motivator both of which are also crucially important to a team.

“There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation rippling through the team about Daniel joining.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari McLaren Renault
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,252

    He is not the only remaining missing piece in the puzzle. There is a long way to go in developing with the new Merc engine.

    • + 0
    • May 23 2020 - 05:02

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar