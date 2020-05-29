user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz will only need 'a few laps' to find the limit when racing returns

Sainz will only need 'a few laps' to find the limit when racing returns

  • Published on 29 May 2020 16:35
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says he will only require a handful of laps before he finds the limit of his McLaren car when racing returns later this year.

The opening ten rounds of the 2020 season have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, however it is expected that the opening race of the year will be held in July in Austria.

With almost half a year gone since all F1 drivers competed in a grand prix, some have suggested that they will be rusty when it's time for racing again.

MOREHamilton: Everyone will be rusty when racing returns

MOREHorner: Drivers will be 'rusty as hell' when F1 returns

However, Sainz asserts that he will only need a handful of laps during the first practice session to get up to speed and feel the limit of his car.

“I think it will take a few laps to feel exactly 100%, but not many,” he said. “To find the proper limit of an FP1 car, maybe FP1 you go out with a hard set of tyres, you [go] push, cool, push, cool, push and then you put on a new set of boots and you go again quicker.

“You say 'Now I'm starting to feel these g-forces and the braking points [as] I get my head around a Formula 1 car again. I would say no more than 10 laps and I'll be back at 100%.”

Sainz names his goals to achieve in 2020

Sainz highlighted that he has two goals to achieve in 2020 before he leaves McLaren and joins Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

The Spaniard says he wants to show McLaren that he is fitter than ever, while also ironing out some of his weaknesses on the track.

“I have two goals, one is the racing one and the other is the personal one,” he said. “On the personal side, when I get back to London I will do all my physical tests with Rupert [Manwaring, Sainz's personal trainer].

“I will try to hit the gym, [work on] my bench press, my pullups, my running marks and I will show him during these three months I've been training hard.

“So that's the first target, to get back after this long period at home, showing commitment to my trainers, showing commitment to the team, showing that I'm fitter than any time before.

“Then the other target, as soon as the season starts is to probably keep improving some of my weaknesses from last year that I still have, and making sure I keep the momentum going from last year to this year.”

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr McLaren
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 412

    Good to hear a level of honesty from a driver who admits he has weaknesses - bravo Carlos !

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 17:44

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 267
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar