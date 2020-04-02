user icon
Sainz, Norris take pay cuts as McLaren lays off staff amid coronavirus pandemic

Sainz, Norris take pay cuts as McLaren lays off staff amid coronavirus pandemic

  Published on 02 Apr 2020 09:29
  • comments 2
  By: Coilin Higgins

The McLaren team have become the first team on the grid to lay off staff, with members remaining to work given a pay cut, including drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

The team took the decision to lay off some of its employees due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world and it is understood these employees could be off work for a period of three months. 

Both Norris and Sainz voluntarily take a pay cut when they were informed of the team's plans for its workforce.

In a recent statement, as quoted by the BBC, the team hoped to ensure its employees “return to full-time work as the economy recovers” and that the decision was taken as “part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business”.

McLaren did not reveal how many of its members had been laid off or how much they would lose off their salary but hoped that the team could return to full working capacity as soon as possible.

A McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne last month as F1 prepared for the Australian Grand Prix, with the event being eventually abandoned before the beginning of free practice.

This led to the confirmed member entering a fourteen-day quarantine in Melbourne, along with other members of the team. However, it was confirmed by the team that the member made a full recovery and all staff involved have since made it home to the UK.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown informed the other teams of the decision during a meeting last Tuesday as options were discussed in order to financially protect the sport during the coronavirus outbreak.

It is yet to be announced if other teams will follow suit with McLaren's decisions for their staff, as teams look to start the 2020 season as soon as possible.

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    This year will truly suck in so many regards :/

    • + 0
    • Apr 2 2020 - 09:30
    • greatbigdong

      Posts: 8

      Its sad to hear they had to do this - but I don't think a single person, anywhere in the world isn't going to feel some of the pain caused by COVID-19.

      • + 0
      • Apr 3 2020 - 01:06

