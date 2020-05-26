user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc: I won't be number one driver at Ferrari in 2021

Leclerc: I won't be number one driver at Ferrari in 2021

  • Published on 26 May 2020 10:21
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has denied that he will be Ferrari's clear number one driver when Carlos Sainz arrives at the team in 2021.

Sainz was chosen as Sebastian Vettel's replacement, with the latter departing the team at the conclusion of the 2020 season, bringing an end to a six-year stint.

Last year, Vettel and Leclerc paired up at Ferrari for the first time, with Leclerc securing two race wins to Vettel's single victory. Leclerc also pipped Vettel in the drivers' standings, finishing in fifth place and 24 points in front of Vettel.

The Monegasque driver signed a multi-year contract extension with Ferrari last winter and will stay at the team until at least the end of the 2024 season.

MOREButton: Sainz 'the wrong person' if Ferrari wants number two driver

MORELeclerc, not Sainz, will feel Ferrari pressure in 2021 - Sainz's former F3 boss

But Leclerc doesn't believe that he will be highlighted as the team's leading driver during races, stating that he expects Sainz to give him a “terrific challenge”.

"I'm not going to be number one at Ferrari," Leclerc told L’Equipe"I think Carlos is a fabulous driver, and if that's not yet obvious to people, he will prove it at Ferrari from 2021. It will be a terrific challenge for me."

Despite Leclerc and Sainz's youthful ages, they will have nine years of F1 experience combined when paired up with each other, six of which comes from Sainz.

"He taught me a lot. I can count myself lucky to have him as a stable companion because he is an extremely experienced pilot."

Sainz has 'good relationship' with Leclerc

Sainz says that often went to speak with Leclerc on the drivers' parade before the start of races last year, affirming that he has a good relationship with the 22-year-old.

“I actually spend a lot of times with Charles on the drivers' parade,” Sainz told Formula1.com. “He's one of those guys that I have a bit more of a relationship with. He's the kind of guy you and find for a quick conversation on the drivers' parade before the race.

“Also, he used to be one of my main competitors that I would try to overtake at the start. Normally he was a few places ahead.

“Instead of spending time with Daniel or Lando in the drivers' parade, prior to the start, when you are wanting to overtake everyone and feeling that hunger of trying to overtake everyone, I will spend time with [the] one guy I'm probably not going to see in one hour and a half.

“I was going to Charles, discussing a bit about the race, about the strategy and the car, how did it feel, the qualifying the day before. I have a good relationship with Charles and I've been in touch already with him, and it's been good so far.”

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Charles Leclerc Ferrari McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 271

    Yes we know Charles, you will be driver #16 but still... we know what we know

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 10:22
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,101

    If Ferrari are wise, they'll allow the two drivers to race. If they are wiser, they won't appoint a permanent no 1. But this is Ferrari, so that's a big if.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 12:22

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 267
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar