user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Seidl reveals plan to improve McLaren pit equipment for 2020

Seidl reveals plan to improve McLaren pit equipment for 2020

  • Published on 15 Dec 2019 17:56
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has revealed the team's intentions to invest and improve the pit equipment for next season, after a series of pit stop issues throughout the year.

Both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris suffered over the season with issues from pit stops, a problem Seidl is concerned about for next season.

"Coming out of this season, obviously we know the areas we have to work on with the car as a team," Seidl commented. "On pit stop reliability and pit stop equipment also. This is a big area, especially with the equipment we are using on the pit stop side.

"We have a clear plan put in place in order to improve this situation and get to where the top teams are. We just need the time to implement it."

McLaren 'fully support' standard pit equipment for 2021

Seidl also told of both his and the team's support for standardised pit equipment in F1, one of many new ideas being brought into the new 2021 regulations.

Despite the pit equipment becoming standard for every team in 2021, Seidl still believes there is a fair reason to improve the pit equipment for 2020, as he felt too many points were being lost to the issues the teams were facing in the pit lane.

"I think the investment we have to do is still reasonable for next year," Seidl explained. "Considering the number of points we lost this year thanks to the pit stops, it's a good investment to make.

"We fully support the direction [of standardised pit stops]. It will still be down to the human performance of the team, even with the standardised equipment, which is good. We like the pit stops to be part of the competition in this sport.

"At the same time, from our point of view, it makes sense to standardise the pit equipment because medium and long term it will definitely save a lot of money."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    McLaren is no doubt a team that has to gain from standardized pit equipment. They seemed to have quite a few problematic stops this year, so standardized stuff puts them instantly on level with the rest without extensive financial investment on their behalf.

    • + 0
    • Dec 15 2019 - 19:36

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
Carlos Sainz jr
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 267
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (25)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar