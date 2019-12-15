Seidl reveals plan to improve McLaren pit equipment for 2020

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has revealed the team's intentions to invest and improve the pit equipment for next season, after a series of pit stop issues throughout the year.

Both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris suffered over the season with issues from pit stops, a problem Seidl is concerned about for next season.

"Coming out of this season, obviously we know the areas we have to work on with the car as a team," Seidl commented. "On pit stop reliability and pit stop equipment also. This is a big area, especially with the equipment we are using on the pit stop side.

"We have a clear plan put in place in order to improve this situation and get to where the top teams are. We just need the time to implement it."

McLaren 'fully support' standard pit equipment for 2021

Seidl also told of both his and the team's support for standardised pit equipment in F1, one of many new ideas being brought into the new 2021 regulations.

Despite the pit equipment becoming standard for every team in 2021, Seidl still believes there is a fair reason to improve the pit equipment for 2020, as he felt too many points were being lost to the issues the teams were facing in the pit lane.

"I think the investment we have to do is still reasonable for next year," Seidl explained. "Considering the number of points we lost this year thanks to the pit stops, it's a good investment to make.

"We fully support the direction [of standardised pit stops]. It will still be down to the human performance of the team, even with the standardised equipment, which is good. We like the pit stops to be part of the competition in this sport.

"At the same time, from our point of view, it makes sense to standardise the pit equipment because medium and long term it will definitely save a lot of money."