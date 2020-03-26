user icon
Sainz 'very much part' of McLaren's medium to long-term project

Sainz 'very much part' of McLaren's medium to long-term project

  Published on 26 Mar 2020 09:48
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

Carlos Sainz says he is “very much part” of McLaren's medium to long-term project, and he is not thinking about moves elsewhere.

The Spaniard has been linked to a drive at Ferrari for the 2021 season, as Sebastian Vettel is out of contract at the end of 2020.

Ferrari insists that Vettel is its number one choice going forward to fill the seat alongside Charles Leclerc, who, over the winter break, signed a long-term contract at the Scuderia outfit.

Sainz joined McLaren in 2019 and enjoyed a successful maiden season with it, finishing sixth in the constructors' championship and achieving his first podium finish.

The 25-year sees his future at the Woking-based squad, and insists he is not interested in any potential driver market movement at the end of the year.

"I don’t know and at the moment I don’t really care if Sebastian’s going to be the catalyst [of the driver market] or not," he told quoted by Fox Sports Australia.

“I think as you guys know, I’m very happy in McLaren. I feel very much part of this project, part of this medium to long-term project.

“I cannot start thinking about anything else, unless it’s wanting this year to be a step forward from last year and keep working in the same direction, with the same objectives, and we will see at the end of the year.”

McLaren ended the 2019 championship fourth in the constructors' standings and was looking to build on its good form in 2020.

However, doubt has been placed over the season due to the coronavirus, which has pushed the opening race back to mid-June at the earliest. 

Carlos Sainz Jr McLaren
Replies (1)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 323

    Good for him. Old fashioned values, like....loyalty......Im sure he knows McLaren gave his career a new start after Rics arrival - he's doing very well there and no reason why Mclaren cannot be serious contenders in 2021 with the new engine.

    • + 0
    • Mar 26 2020 - 13:17

