Kvyat not performing as expected but no desire to replace him - Marko

Kvyat not performing as expected but no desire to replace him - Marko

  • Published on 22 Aug 2020 15:33
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has said AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat is not performing as he would be expecting but confirmed there is no intention to currently replace the Russian driver.

Kvyat, racing with the team alongside Pierre Gasly this year, has struggled in comparison to his teammate.

Kvyat is currently sitting in sixteenth in the championship standings, where he has only managed to take two points from the six races in 2020 so far, while teammate Gasly is in thirteenth position with fourteen points.

Marko recently explained to Speedweek.com that he is keeping his eye on Red Bull drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, both drivers racing currently in feeder series F2 and F3.

Marko noted how these drivers currently hold eligible super-licences and could drive in F1, but said there is currently no plans to replace Kvyat, while also confirming that Austrian driver Lucas Auer is also not a driver being considered.

“Yes, Daniil does not perform as we expected,” said Marko.

“But we are still just before half-time. Auer is not on my list

“Tsunoda in Formula 2 and Lawson in Formula 3 are currently in positions that qualify for a super-licence. But we are not thinking of exchanging Kvyat.”

Albon's Barcelona issues down to strategy and engineer

Marko also touched on the issues Red Bull's Alexander Albon, who struggled with pace at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, managing a lowly eighth position.

Marko put the blame on his strategy and on race engineer Simon Rennie, claiming the decisions made for the Thai driver during the race made him 'look stupid.'

The Austrian also denied recent reports that the team were looking to replace Albon, saying the team have no reason to replace him as long as he keeps performing.

 “The performance in Barcelona, including the strategy, is on the cap of his race engineer," Marko added.

“Alex looked stupid then, not because of his fault. It was his worst race, but as long as he keeps going he is out of the discussion.”

F1 News Daniil Kvyat Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing Alpha Tauri
Replies (2)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,433

    more like no valid candidate to replace him, innit, Marko?

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2020 - 18:01
  • Dert38

    Posts: 333

    No "desire", luul

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2020 - 19:59
  • Kean

    Posts: 685

    If they're only gonna sign drivers coming out of their junior program, then that program needs to be made up by top shelf drivers, like it once was. Seems they're having problems attracting talent the way they used to. Until they do that they could recruit from outside, but then that would only damage the junior program. Catch 22 I guess.

    • + 0
    • Aug 23 2020 - 09:08

