Six F1 drivers sign up for Virtual Chinese Grand Prix

Six F1 drivers sign up for Virtual Chinese Grand Prix

  • Published on 16 Apr 2020 11:15
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Six current Formula 1 drivers have signed up to take part in the Virtual Chinese Grand Prix this weekend around the Shanghai International Circuit.

The venue was originally scheduled to host the world championship event in China on April 19th before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the third Virtual GP that F1 has organised, following the events in Bahrain (won by Guanyu Zhou) and Australia (won by Charles Leclerc).

Leclerc will be back to secure a second consecutive win, competing against some of his regular competitors in F1.

Alexander Albon has once again signed up for the race, as has Carlos Sainz,  Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Red Bull has also confirmed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will partner Albon for the race, while Lazio player Ciro Immobile will drive for AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso).

An 18-minute qualifying session will set the grid for the start of the event, which will be broadcast on F1's social media channels, starting from 6 PM BST.
 

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 Stoffel Vandoorne
 		 Esteban Gutierrez
 
Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 Callum Ilott
 
Red Bull
 		 Alexander Albon
 		 Thibaut Courtois
 
McLaren
 		 Carlos Sainz
 		 Lando Norris
 
Renault
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 		 Ian Poulter
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Liam Lawson
 		 Ciro Immobile
 
Racing Point
 		 Anthony Davidson
 		 Jimmy Broadbent
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 Juan Manuel Correa
 
Haas
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pietro Fittipaldi
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 
F1 News Nicholas Latifi Antonio Giovinazzi Charles Leclerc Alexander Albon George Russell Lando Norris
<< Previous article Next article >>

Replies (1)

  • Norbert

    Posts: 95

    Well, I’ll watch it just for fun. I know it’s an arcade game that doesn’t count for anything, but I’d be for having everyone who can, join and participate. It’s a laugh. How about having thirty plus cars and the likes of Johnny Herbert, Jolyon Palmer, Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Mick Schumacher, Martin Brundle, Tatiana Calderón, Nico Hulkenberg, Nico Rosberg, Paul di Resta, Susie & Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Will Buxton – all the names! It’s the Silly season, let’s have a bit of fun! No pressure. Are we not entertained? The commentary on both of the first two was terrific also. Best of luck to all this weekend ;))

    • + 0
    • Apr 18 2020 - 07:42

