Six F1 drivers sign up for Virtual Chinese Grand Prix

Six current Formula 1 drivers have signed up to take part in the Virtual Chinese Grand Prix this weekend around the Shanghai International Circuit.
The venue was originally scheduled to host the world championship event in China on April 19th before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the third Virtual GP that F1 has organised, following the events in Bahrain (won by Guanyu Zhou) and Australia (won by Charles Leclerc).
Leclerc will be back to secure a second consecutive win, competing against some of his regular competitors in F1.
Alexander Albon has once again signed up for the race, as has Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.
Red Bull has also confirmed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will partner Albon for the race, while Lazio player Ciro Immobile will drive for AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso).
An 18-minute qualifying session will set the grid for the start of the event, which will be broadcast on F1's social media channels, starting from 6 PM BST.
Virtual Chinese Grand Prix line-up
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Mercedes
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Esteban Gutierrez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Callum Ilott
|Red Bull
|Alexander Albon
|Thibaut Courtois
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz
|Lando Norris
|Renault
|Guanyu Zhou
|Ian Poulter
|AlphaTauri
|Liam Lawson
|Ciro Immobile
|Racing Point
|Anthony Davidson
|Jimmy Broadbent
|Alfa Romeo
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Haas
|Louis Deletraz
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Williams
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latifi
Norbert
Posts: 95
Well, I’ll watch it just for fun. I know it’s an arcade game that doesn’t count for anything, but I’d be for having everyone who can, join and participate. It’s a laugh. How about having thirty plus cars and the likes of Johnny Herbert, Jolyon Palmer, Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Mick Schumacher, Martin Brundle, Tatiana Calderón, Nico Hulkenberg, Nico Rosberg, Paul di Resta, Susie & Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Will Buxton – all the names! It’s the Silly season, let’s have a bit of fun! No pressure. Are we not entertained? The commentary on both of the first two was terrific also. Best of luck to all this weekend ;))