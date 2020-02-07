user icon
Albon feeling 'calmer' ahead of sophomore F1 season

  • Published on 07 Feb 2020 12:05
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon affirms that he is feeling more relaxed ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will be his second in the sport.

The Thai-British driver made his debut for Toro Rosso in 2019, and found himself at Red Bull halfway through the year as a replacement for the underperforming Pierre Gasly.

Albon has been retained by Red Bull for the 2020 campaign, as he goes in search of improved performances compared to how he ended 2019.

"It's a lot calmer [in 2020]," Albon told Sky F1. "Last year, this time of year I was feeling 'what am I doing, what is Formula 1?'. This time, I've been through it, I know what to expect, I know what the media is like.

"I know how the car feels. That focus is now on performance really, focusing on where I need to improve going into 2020.

"I don't want to list out everything, but of course, just general pace. Especially qualifying, things like that. There are things in racecraft that I want to work on a little bit, and starts.

"Also, team interaction - how can I give better feedback, how can the team understand me better, how can I make the team understand me better."

Albon not entering 2020 in a 'Conor McGregor walk'

After joining Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix last August, Albon scored top six finishes in all races for the team bar Brazil.

At Sao Paulo, he was on course for his maiden podium result before he was spun around by Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap of the race, sending him to the back of the field.

Although he is more confident ahead do the new season, Albon asserts that he does not have a cocky mentality, as he is still coming to grips with his new environment. 

"I'm not going in with a Conor McGregor walk but I am more comfortable with the team," he said. "Even then, we've only been together for six months, it's not even been a whole year. 

"Over winter, we've spent a lot of time together in meetings, sitting down with everyone and understand what we want to be doing."

