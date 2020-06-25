user icon
<strong>Photos:</strong> Red Bull RB16 filming day at Silverstone

Photos: Red Bull RB16 filming day at Silverstone

  • Published on 25 Jun 2020 17:58
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull was the latest team to conduct on-track activity ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will begin next weekend.

Alexander Albon was behind the wheel of the RB16 as the energy-drink squad conducted a filming day at the Silverstone Circuit, the home of the British Grand Prix.

Albon is entering his second year of F1 in 2020, having raced for Toro Rosso and Red Bull last year, scoring a best result of fourth at the Japanese Grand Prix. 

Below, you can see the pictures from the filming day. 

