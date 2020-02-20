user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Albon: Red Bull will push to develop 2020 car

Albon: Red Bull will push to develop 2020 car

  • Published on 20 Feb 2020 09:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Alex Albon has revealed that the team hope to develop the new RB16 throughout this season and carrying the success from the end of last season forwards.

Albon, who briefly touched also on his time with the Toro Rosso team in 2019, said how he even felt the improvements in last year's RB15 from the nine races he competed in last year with the car.

Albon said that it was also the goal for the team to be able to develop the new chassis just as well as last year and ensure it becomes a better package as the year goes on, despite the major change in the regulations for 2021.

MOREVerstappen: Red Bull RB16 car is 'fast everywhere' | Wolff sees Verstappen as Mercedes' biggest 2020 challenger

"The first year has been interesting. Its been really important as well because even though I was only at Toro Rosso for seven months, there was that learning curve," Albon explained.

"The races have been going really well and of course the focus is on this year and making the car go faster. Last year we ended strong.

"The car was getting better and better and there was plenty of that we can improve on with this year with the pace and straight-line speed."

Albon's personal 2020 goal is also to evolve with the car

Albon hopes that for this season, his first full season with the Red Bull senior team, that he can evolve with the car and become a better driver with each race he competes in this season.

Although he exclaimed in Wednesday's press conference in Barcelona that he would initially like to be in a position to challenge for victories in 2020, he was focused mainly on becoming a better driver and learning more every time he drives the car.

"Yeah, that is the goal (to win races). Saying that, it's probably more of a personal goal and more for myself," Albon added.  "I felt like I was improving each time I got into the car and this year it's just about evolving that and not setting expectations or targets.

"I just want to focus on each time I get into the car and satisfy myself every time."

F1 News Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 92
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country TH
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, TH
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar