user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Latifi: Norris, Albon prove F2 title is not needed to succeed in F1

Latifi: Norris, Albon prove F2 title is not needed to succeed in F1

  • Published on 18 Dec 2019 09:54
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Nicholas Latifi believes that his championship defeat in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 doesn't mean he is not capable of succeeding in F1. 

The Canadian driver missed out on the F2 title to Nyck de Vries, who won the championship with one round left to spare.

Latifi is the only F2 graduate from the 2019 field that will debut in F1 in Australia next March, as he replaces Robert Kubica at Williams

In 2019, champion George Russell, second-placed Lando Norris and third-placed Alexander Albon all graduated to F1 from F2 and left an impression on the paddock.

MOREEx-Red Bull junior Ticktum signs as a Williams development driver | Sirotkin: Williams must focus on 2021 regulations

Latifi believes that F2 has proven itself to be a strong test of justification for young drivers in recent years, and is confident that he is ready for the challenge of F1.

"Even going beyond last year with Charles and Pierre, F2 has shown that it's a great proving ground for drivers," Latifi said. "There have been drivers who have stepped up to F1 and shown they've been able to do the job straight away.

"That's great confidence for me, I hope to emulate that. Specifically, besides George, Lando and Alex didn't win the championship last year and they're performing extremely well.

"I'm in a position where I've lost out on the championship unfortunately but that doesn't mean I won't be capable of doing the job."

Not sure where myself or Williams will stack up - Latifi

Latifi recognises that a large challenge awaits him, as he makes the leap to the pinnacle of motorsport. The 24-year-old will partner Russell at Williams, who out-qualified Kubica at every event in 2019. 

Latifi states that he is not sure how he or Williams will shape up at the start of the year, but insists that he will do the maximum to ensure he pulls out strong performances. 

"I've still had [strong] performances this year. It will be a challenge for sure, where exactly I'm going to be exactly relative to George at the start of the season is impossible to know.

"Where we will be as a team at the start of the year is impossible to know. I'm going to do everything I can to achieve the maximum performance."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar