user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton issues a 'massive apology' to Albon

Hamilton issues a 'massive apology' to Albon

  • Published on 17 Nov 2019 22:53
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has held up his hands and taken the blame for the clash with Alexander Albon towards the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

On the penultimate lap of the race, the pair came together as they fought for second place, with Hamilton sending a move on Albon's inside at Turn 10.

However, as Albon turned into the corner, he made contact with Hamilton's front left tyre which sent him around and pushed him to the back of the field.

Brazilian GP: Verstappen wins in Brazil as Vettel and Leclerc collide

Hamilton crossed the line in third place after a drag race to the finish with Pierre Gasly, however he was soon demoted to fourth after receiving a five-second time penalty for the incident. 

Speaking to Sky F1 after the race, Hamilton admitted that he was to blame for the impact: “I massively apologise to Albon," he said.

“I went for a move, the gap was kind of there, but obviously it closed at the end and completely my fault. But still a great race.

Max [Verstappen] did a fantastic job today and they just outclassed us in terms of overall performance and we couldn’t keep up with them on the straights.

“But I raced my heart out, I gave it everything, I put everything on the table and I took a lot of risks today. We threw everything and the sink at it. I don’t think there’s anything we could do.”

Albon labelled the incident 'a shame' as he felt Hamilton had the pace to overtake him at Turn 1 on the final lap of the race. 

Albon was on course to take his first podium finish of the year, in what was his first race since being confirmed as a 2020 Red Bull driver. 

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,043

    I don't think a penalty was warranted here. Lewis apologized and held his hand up, and I think that's the main reason he got a penalty. He has nothing to lose and I assume that's the main reason he took responsability. Albon missed the apex, went in too and Hamilton put the car in the gap. It was not even overly aggressive. Ultimately, however, the real shame is that the battle didn't continue. It would have been so much better if the battle sorted itself out without contact.

    • + 0
    • Nov 18 2019 - 00:23

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
701
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
391
4
McLaren
140
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
83
7
Racing Point
67
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,919
  • Podiums 80
  • Grand Prix 101
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar