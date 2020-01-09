Albon: Hamilton Brazil incident 'one of those things' in racing

Red Bull driver Alex Albon has explained what he would do differently now in such a situation after colliding with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton during November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Albon was running in second place behind teammate Max Verstappen when he made contact with third-placed Hamilton on the penultimate lap of the race, spinning him out of what was looking to be his first F1 podium.

Albon believed that he would possibly open the corner a bit more at the expense of losing time if he could repeat the scenario, but stressed that the collision was just 'one of those things' that often occur in racing.

"It's mixed, it's just one of those things," Albon explained. "If you were to over defend in a corner like that it's going to open yourself, even more, going into turn one.

"That's where you don't want to lose time because it kind of like one of those things of where a car has better speed, you're going to get overtaken everywhere.

"I think differently, just the way it happened. It felt as if I did it again you could open the gap and go a bit wider into the corner, but in the moment it was just one of those things.

Hamilton crash 'a negative way' to remember Brazil GP

In what would have been his first Formula 1 podium had he managed to finish the race in the position, Albon refused to focus on the accident and believed the weekend in Brazil was good as a whole.

Albon admitted his only downside of the weekend was the clash with Hamilton and that he would have loved to take the podium, but took comfort in the fact that he had a positive race and overall weekend.

"More for the team, yes, but from my side, I'm not too disappointed," Albon added. "It would have been good points for us. In the end, it was good for Max because the two Ferrari's didn't score.

"It would have been good for everyone and it would have been good for me, I'm not going to lie. When I look at the weekend as a whole it was a good weekend. There were some areas to improve.

"There are more positives there, of course, the negative being the crash. That would be a negative way to look at the weekend but it's racing, it happens."