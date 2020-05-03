user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Albon takes virtual victory at Interlagos following titanic Leclerc battle

Albon takes virtual victory at Interlagos following titanic Leclerc battle

  • Published on 03 May 2020 20:18
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon has won the fourth instalment of Formula 1's Virtual Grand Prix series following a monumental battle between himself and Charles Leclerc.

Albon shot to the lead from fourth on the grid after pole-sitter Stoffel Vandoorne half-spun off the line, impeding George Russell who started alongside him.

Leclerc followed Albon in second place and managed to overtake him for the lead of the race on lap 3.

However, it would be the first of many overtakes for the lead between the two, as they worked together during the opening stint to pull out a gap to the cars behind. 

At Turn 1 on every lap up to lap 13, the pair swapped positions at the head of the field, steadily edging out the gap to Russell in third place.

Leclerc pitted on lap 13 for hard tyres, while Albon stayed out on his worn soft compound. However, when he emerged from the pits four laps later on mediums, he was tucked up right behind Leclerc and the two resumed their battle for the lead.

However, the courtesy moves were finished as they contested for the win, with a series of overtakes coming in the second half of the race.

Leclerc's hopes of a third consecutive virtual victory were dashed when he obtained a three-second time penalty for exceeding track limits.

Although they continued to battle, Leclerc couldn't break free from Albon and had to settle for third place, as his penalty promoted Russell to second, after he managed to close down the gap amid the battle for the lead.

After making his mistake from pole, Vandoorne crossed the line in fourth place in front of his Mercedes teammate Esteban Gutierrez.

Christian Lundgaard and Enzo Fittipaldi were involved in a tussle for much of the race, however it was the Dane who triumphed over the Ferrari academy driver.

Louis Deletraz was eighth ahead of Nicholas Latifi, who was involved in a mid-race collision with Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lando Norris rounded out the top ten and suffered more issues when it comes to virtual racing, as he was unable to take part in qualifying.

F1 News Charles Leclerc Alexander Albon Ferrari Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 215

    unlucko that penalty

    • + 0
    • May 4 2020 - 01:13
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,253

    That was really entertaining

    • + 0
    • May 4 2020 - 09:15
    • Dert38

      Posts: 215

      as it's obviously more interesting strategically official translation is a joke tho

      • + 0
      • May 4 2020 - 16:16
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 70

    THIS IS ALDOUS HUXLEY SPEAKING.
    WELCOME TO THE NEW BRAVE, NEW AND VIRTUAL WORLD.

    • + 1
    • May 5 2020 - 01:05

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 303
  • Podiums 10
  • Grand Prix 42
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar