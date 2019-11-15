user icon
icon

link-icon
Retaining Albon the 'smartest' way to continue - Verstappen

Retaining Albon the 'smartest' way to continue - Verstappen

  • Published on 15 Nov 2019 13:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull has made the "smartest" call in opting to keep Alexander Albon for the 2020 season.

Albon joined Red Bull midway through the 2019 campaign, stepping in for Pierre Gasly, who struggled at the outfit after replacing Daniel Ricciardo. 

Albon has managed to score top-six finishes in every race so far for Red Bull, leaving the energy drink squad to make the call after the US Grand Prix to retain him for a full season next year.

MOREAlbon labels Red Bull 2020 confirmation as 'crazy'Verstappen: Red Bull doesn't need rain to be competitive in Brazil

Speaking about the decision, Verstappen said: “He’s a nice guy. I think for him, the last 12 months have been a bit of a rollercoaster.

“Of course, he’s very laid back, very relaxed and people like him in the team. He’s easy-going, which I think helps. 

"He’s quick, he’s doing his job, he’s getting the points. I think it was the smartest way of continuing.”

Albon 'didn't know' when Red Bull decision would be made

Albon spoke on Thursday about his "short" phone-call with Dr Helmut Marko, who informed him that he had the seat for the 2019 season.

The Thai-British driver says he wasn't sure when the decision was going to be made, but affirmed that his primary focus was on the race weekends. 

"I didn't know when the decision was going to be made," he said. "For me, it was thinking about the races that I had and making sure I was happy with how I was progressing. 

"I think that was an important thing, to show that I am making steps forward. In terms of when I was going to get the call, I knew it was going to happen, but I wasn't stressed when. 

"As I said before many times, I was just focused on the job at hand."

<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Race

    18:10 - 20:10

  • Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

    Fastest lap

     

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    18:10 - 20:10

    Fastest lap

    18:10 - 20:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar