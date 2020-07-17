user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen: Red Bull has 'a lot of work to do' following difficult Friday in Hungary

Verstappen: Red Bull has 'a lot of work to do' following difficult Friday in Hungary

  • Published on 17 Jul 2020 18:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull has a lot of time to find overnight if it hopes to battle Mercedes throughout the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

During the opening practice session, which was held in dry conditions, Verstappen was seventh fastest, 1.4 seconds down on session leader Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull was tipped to challenge Mercedes this weekend, after failing to secure a race victory at the two F1 events in Austria over the last two weeks, with Mercedes taking the spoils at both races.

When asked how his first practice session went in Hungary, Verstappen replied: “Not so good. Plenty to look into. Of course, [it was] a little bit of a shame it was raining in the second practice as otherwise, we could have had a look. But yeah, a lot of work to do.”

Verstappen was seventh again in the second practice session but only set a handful of laps times as track conditions were wet, making it more tricky for the drivers.

“It's the same for everyone, isn't it?” Verstappen said of the rain. “I'm not so happy but luckily we have a night to look at it and for sure make some changes and try to do better.”

When asked where the car needs to approve ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session, Verstappen said: “Just balance, overall. We need to look at that.”

Verstappen’s teammate Alexander Albon failed to set a timed lap during FP2 amid the wet conditions, but mirrored Verstappen’s comments regarding the needed improvements.

“The car’s not quite what we want and we just need to do some work to find out what’s going on,” he said.

"I think the weather has been hurting us a bit - just trying to understand the car a bit better.

“Obviously, FP1 wasn’t ideal and we couldn’t try anything for FP2. We will have to look through the data in a bit more detail tonight and see what we can come up with for tomorrow.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar