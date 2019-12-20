Albon doesn't want to use rookie status as an excuse

Alexander Albon says he doesn't want to use the fact he's a rookie as an excuse for his poorer moments throughout the year.

Albon made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso earlier this year at Melbourne but found himself promoted to Red Bull midway through the year.

The Thai-British driver stepped in for Pierre Gasly, who was demoted back to Toro Rosso after a difficult first half to the year at the energy drink squad.

Albon scored top-six finishes at every race bar Brazil during his stint at Red Bull. The 23-year-old says he's pleased with how his season has progressed, admitting that the feeling of being a rookie went away at Red Bull.

"It's been good," Albon said. "I sometimes have to tell myself that I am a rookie. Being at Red Bull, that feeling kind of goes away a bit with expectations.

"But on reflection, I am happy with it. I do notice the good moments and stuff like that. It's human nature and it's who I am, I'm hard on myself.

"I do want to improve all the time, and I don't want to use it as an excuse, that I'm a rookie. I just want to be quick on a weekend.

"It's part of me, part of being a driver. I know there's still scope for me to improve."

Reflecting on his season, Albon stated the German Grand Prix was a personal highlight, as he stayed out of trouble in a chaotic race to cross the line in sixth place.

Albon also mentioned Brazil, where he was on the verge of his first F1 podium before he was hit by Lewis Hamilton in the penultimate lap of the race.

"Hockenheim was good, there were some good times," Albon said. "The UK was good, it picked up midway through the season.

"Even Brazil to some extent was good. There are pieces there that were strong. I haven't really looked at it. I want more obviously, but I realise that I'm still learning. So I'm happy with how it's gone."