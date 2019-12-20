user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Albon doesn't want to use rookie status as an excuse

Albon doesn't want to use rookie status as an excuse

  • Published on 20 Dec 2019 08:28
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon says he doesn't want to use the fact he's a rookie as an excuse for his poorer moments throughout the year.

Albon made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso earlier this year at Melbourne but found himself promoted to Red Bull midway through the year.

The Thai-British driver stepped in for Pierre Gasly, who was demoted back to Toro Rosso after a difficult first half to the year at the energy drink squad.

MOREGPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #5 - Alexander Albon | 'Easy to forget' 2019 was Albon's first F1 season - Horner

Albon scored top-six finishes at every race bar Brazil during his stint at Red Bull. The 23-year-old says he's pleased with how his season has progressed, admitting that the feeling of being a rookie went away at Red Bull. 

"It's been good," Albon said. "I sometimes have to tell myself that I am a rookie. Being at Red Bull, that feeling kind of goes away a bit with expectations. 

"But on reflection, I am happy with it. I do notice the good moments and stuff like that. It's human nature and it's who I am, I'm hard on myself. 

"I do want to improve all the time, and I don't want to use it as an excuse, that I'm a rookie. I just want to be quick on a weekend.

"It's part of me, part of being a driver. I know there's still scope for me to improve."

Reflecting on his season, Albon stated the German Grand Prix was a personal highlight, as he stayed out of trouble in a chaotic race to cross the line in sixth place.

Albon also mentioned Brazil, where he was on the verge of his first F1 podium before he was hit by Lewis Hamilton in the penultimate lap of the race. 

"Hockenheim was good, there were some good times," Albon said. "The UK was good, it picked up midway through the season. 

"Even Brazil to some extent was good. There are pieces there that were strong. I haven't really looked at it. I want more obviously, but I realise that I'm still learning. So I'm happy with how it's gone."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    That's a nice stance, but one that might be hard to follow through on. Regardless, I think he did well enough this year, and look forward to see him in 2020. Regardless he seem like an incredibly nice fella.

    • + 0
    • Dec 22 2019 - 07:50

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar