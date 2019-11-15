FP1: Albon tops opening session before crash

user icon
<strong>FP1:</strong> Albon tops opening session before crash

  • Published on 15 Nov 2019 16:31
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon has topped the opening practice session of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, however his session ended in the barriers. 

The session started under very wet conditions, with teams tentative on sending their drivers out into the wet conditions. However, the water was quick to move off the racing line, with drivers switching to the intermediate tyres.

In the final moments of the session, drivers took to the circuit on slick tyres, which saw both Red Bulls spin off the track.

While Max Verstappen managed to avoid the barriers, Albon slid off the circuit and hit the wall at the final corner. 

Albon's fastest lap time was over half a second in front of Valtteri Bottas, who in turn led both Ferrari cars. 

Sebastian Vettel was just shy of nine-tenths down on Albon, while Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest, over a second down on the Thai-British driver. 

Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest for McLaren, with the Spaniard heading the Renault duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo. 

The two-by-twos followed into eighth and ninth and Pierre Gasly as Daniil Kvyat occupied the positions for Toro Rosso. Kvyat's session also ended in a spin, however he managed to keep it out of the walls. 

Lando Norris rounded out the top ten for McLaren, while George Russell found his Williams in 11th place when the chequered flag fell after the 90-minute session.

Four drivers didn't set a lap time during the session, including the recently crowned 2019 champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Romain Grosjean also didn't produce a lap time - likewise for Sergio Perez. 

Despite the wet conditions that overshadowed the opening practice session, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry.

F1Grand Prix Brazil - Free practice 1

BR Interlagos - 15 November 2019

