Verstappen and Albon show off their 2020 helmets

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon form Red Bull Racing's driver line-up for 2020, following the start of their partnership midway through the 2019 campaign.

The two will be hoping to bring success to the energy drink squad in 2019, after Verstappen picked up three race wins last year.

Ahead of their car launch, both of their helmet designs for the year ahead. Both Verstappen and Albon are sporting similar designs compared to 2019.

Dutch with a golden touch 👌 @Max33Verstappen introduces his 2020 lid! 🦁 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LCA8REyptS — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 11, 2020