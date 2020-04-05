Who's racing in the Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix?

The second Virtual Grand Prix takes places later today, around the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.
The event is taking place as a means of entertainment on the same weekend the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix was set to be held before its cancellation due to the coronavirus. However, as the F1 2019 game does not have the Hanoi Street Circuit, the race will take place in Australia.
Six current F1 drivers have signed up for the second event, and they will be joined by former F1 stars, Esport drivers, and other celebrity guests.
Check out the full entry list below.
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Mercedes
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Esteban Gutierrez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Arthur Leclerc
|Red Bull
|Alexander Albon
|Ben Stokes
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Jenson Button
|Renault
|Christian Lundgaard
|Andre Heimgartner
|AlphaTauri
|Luca Salvadori
|Nunzio Tudisco
|Racing Point
|Anthony Davidson
|Jimmy Broadbent
|Alfa Romeo
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Johnny Herbert
|Haas
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Louis Deletraz
|Williams
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latifi
