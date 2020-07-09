user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
No power unit changes for Red Bull following Austrian GP retirements

No power unit changes for Red Bull following Austrian GP retirements

  • Published on 09 Jul 2020 10:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon will run the same power units they used last Sunday at the Red Bull Ring for this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

For the first time in F1 history, the sport will race at the same circuit twice in a row amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last weekend, Red Bull entered the new season hopeful of mounting a challenge on Mercedes, who has dominated F1 since the start of the turbo-hybrid era.

However, both of the energy drink squad entries retired from the race with electrical issues, while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

After an investigation into Verstappen and Albon's power units, Honda has determined that both are safe to use once again this weekend.

“The problems on the two Aston Martin Red Bull Racing cars in the last race were both electrical, but caused by different issues,” said Honda technical director Toyoharu Tanabe.

“We have been analysing both these matters together with the teams and we have put countermeasures in place for this weekend. As our power units do not have any damage caused by those issues, Max and Alex will use their same PU's this weekend.”

Red Bull won at its home track in 2018 and 2019 with Verstappen, while Albon looked to mount a charge on Mercedes following a safety car restart last Sunday before contact with Hamilton sent him to the back of the field.

F1 News Max Verstappen Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing Honda
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar