user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Damaged front wing hid Red Bull's true pace - Verstappen

Damaged front wing hid Red Bull's true pace - Verstappen

  • Published on 03 Jul 2020 18:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen asserts that there is still more pace to come from Red Bull as his front wing was damaged during his fastest lap.

The Milton-Keynes based squad has consistently been tipped as Mercedes' closest challengers heading into the new season over the last number of weeks, however on Friday, Red Bull's lap times were down on Mercedes. 

Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing his seventh world championship this year, ended both Friday free practice sessions on top of the timesheets, with teammate Valtteri Bottas in second place.

Racing Point appeared to be Mercedes' closest challengers, followed by Red Bull and Ferrari, who have played down expectations ahead of the 2020 campaign. 

MOREVerstappen confident Red Bull is in 'a good position' ahead of Austrian GP

Despite Red Bull's apparent initial struggles, Verstappen says that the team has more to come on Saturday.

"I think it was a good day,” Verstappen told Sky F1. “The lap times, they don’t really say anything, because I broke my front wing on the fastest lap.

"But we are, I think, confident. There are always things you can do better, but I think overall it was a good day and I'm looking forward to tomorrow.”

Verstappen and teammate Alexander Albon saw trouble during the second practice session with the latter spinning at Turn 1.

Albon mirrored Verstappen's comments, insisting that the energy drink outfit has more pace to come, but brushed off any concerns surrounding his spin.

“Obviously in race runs, the car gets a bit more lairy,” he said. “I pushed it a little bit and had oversteer.

“We know what we want to work on. I think there are definite areas in the car, short runs and long runs, that we know to address. Everyone has been running different engine modes. We'll see tomorrow.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar