Turkey set for F1 return on revised 2020 calendar

Turkey set for F1 return on revised 2020 calendar

  • Published on 21 Aug 2020 08:33
  • By: Coilin Higgins

It is reported Istanbul Park in Turkey is set to return to the F1 calendar this year as Liberty Media moves to finalise a seventeen-race calendar for this season.

Istanbul Park, which has not hosted an F1 race since the Turkish Grand Prix in 2011, is set to get underway two weeks after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on November 15, Crash.net reports.

It is understood the return to the circuit is planned after initial plans for F1 to race in Asia and the Americas fell through due to the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move to Turkey would make logical sense for teams, as any logistics could be sent from Imola to Istanbul Park en route to the final rounds in the Middle East, which includes a proposed double-header in Bahrain before a final race in Abu Dhabi.

It is also confirmed that Hanoi and Zandvoort, new circuits to the calendar for this season, will be postponed until 2021, along with the Monaco and French Grands Prix.

Speaking on the possibility of racing at Istanbul Park this year, Red Bull's Alexander Albon told Crash.net he was very excited at the prospect, citing the number of circuits F1 plans to race on as some of the 'best circuits in the world.'

“It looks really cool, I’m excited,” Albon said.

“I think Liberty and Formula 1 are doing an amazing job choosing these kinds of circuits. I don’t know if it’s coincidence or if they’re just choosing them because they’re the ones that are open to races. But it’s going to be a proper circuit.

“Mugello, Imola, Turkey, we’re going to some of the best circuits in the world. I’m all for it.”

 

Replies (3)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 338

    I'm sure Seb is very happy to come back here since he loves this track, he feels comfortably here since he always was going very wide here, not even taking care if his teammate was there to make a contact with him

    • Aug 21 2020 - 12:46
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,433

    Love the track, but the nation it is based in... Well, it is a shame Hammy won't be racing on this track either, him being pro-human rights and all.

    • Aug 21 2020 - 16:25
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 529

    I really dont remember this track as being epic. Maybe I've been watching the wrong channel. Anyways - its good to see another race on the calendar. I will be the first person to eat humble pie if Liberty do manage to get 18 races in. Im just getting my knife and fork ready !!!

    • Aug 21 2020 - 20:01

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (24)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

show sidebar