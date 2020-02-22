The first week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.

Top ten fastest laps



Driver Time Day Tyre Valtteri Bottas 1:15.732 Three C5 Lewis Hamilton 1:16.516 Three C5 Kimi Raikkonen 1:17.091 Two C5 Esteban Ocon 1:17.102 Three C4 Lance Stroll 1:17.338 Three C4 Sergio Perez 1:17.347 Two C3 Daniil Kvyat 1:17.427 Three C4 Antonio Giovinazzi 1:17.469 Three C5 Max Verstappen 1:17.516 One C3 Daniel Ricciardo 1:17.574 Three C4



Driven laps + distance per driver



Driver Team Laps KM Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 273 1,271 Max Verstappen Red Bull 254 1,182 Carlos Sainz McLaren 237 1,103 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 231 1.075 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 221 1,029 Alexander Albon Red Bull 217 1.010 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 206 959 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 206 959 Sergio Perez Racing Point 203 945 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 190 884 Esteban Ocon Renault 190 884 George Russell Williams 189 879 Lando Norris McLaren 186 866 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 181 842 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 178 828 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 173 805 Lance Stroll Racing Point 168 782 Nicholas Latifi Williams 135 628 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 134 624 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 110 512 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 59 274



Driven laps + distance per team



Team Laps KM Mercedes 494 2,300 Red Bull Racing 471 2,193 McLaren 432 1,969 Alfa Romeo 424 1,974 AlphaTauri 384 1,788 Renault 380 1,769 Racing Point 371 1,727 Ferrari 354 1,648 Williams 324 1,508 Haas F1 316 1,471



Driven laps + distance per engine supplier

