The first week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.
Below, we've laid out statistics from the opening week.
Top ten fastest laps
|Driver
|Time
|Day
|Tyre
|Valtteri Bottas
|1:15.732
|Three
|C5
|Lewis Hamilton
|1:16.516
|Three
|C5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|1:17.091
|Two
|C5
|Esteban Ocon
|1:17.102
|Three
|C4
|Lance Stroll
|1:17.338
|Three
|C4
|Sergio Perez
|1:17.347
|Two
|C3
|Daniil Kvyat
|1:17.427
|Three
|C4
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|1:17.469
|Three
|C5
|Max Verstappen
|1:17.516
|One
|C3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1:17.574
|Three
|C4
Driven laps + distance per driver
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|KM
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|273
|1,271
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|254
|1,182
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|237
|1,103
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|231
|1.075
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|221
|1,029
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|217
|1.010
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|206
|959
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1
|206
|959
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|203
|945
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|190
|884
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|190
|884
|George Russell
|Williams
|189
|879
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|186
|866
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|181
|842
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|178
|828
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|173
|805
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|168
|782
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|135
|628
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|134
|624
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|110
|512
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|59
|274
Driven laps + distance per team
|Team
|Laps
|KM
|Mercedes
|494
|2,300
|Red Bull Racing
|471
|2,193
|McLaren
|432
|1,969
|Alfa Romeo
|424
|1,974
|AlphaTauri
|384
|1,788
|Renault
|380
|1,769
|Racing Point
|371
|1,727
|Ferrari
|354
|1,648
|Williams
|324
|1,508
|Haas F1
|316
|1,471
Driven laps + distance per engine supplier
|Engine
|Laps
|KM
|Mercedes
|1,189
|5,535
|Ferrari
|1,094
|5,093
|Honda
|855
|3,980
|Renault
|812
|3,779
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
