<b>Statistics:</b> The statistics after week one of pre-season testing

Statistics: The statistics after week one of pre-season testing

  • Published on 22 Feb 2020 13:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The first week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.

Below, we've laid out statistics from the opening week.
 

Top ten fastest laps 
 

Driver Time Day Tyre
Valtteri Bottas 1:15.732 Three C5
Lewis Hamilton 1:16.516 Three C5
Kimi Raikkonen 1:17.091 Two C5
Esteban Ocon 1:17.102 Three C4
Lance Stroll 1:17.338 Three C4
Sergio Perez 1:17.347 Two C3
Daniil Kvyat 1:17.427 Three C4
Antonio Giovinazzi 1:17.469 Three C5
Max Verstappen 1:17.516 One C3
Daniel Ricciardo 1:17.574 Three C4


Driven laps + distance per driver
 

Driver Team Laps KM
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 273 1,271
Max Verstappen Red Bull 254 1,182
Carlos Sainz McLaren 237 1,103
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 231 1.075
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 221 1,029
Alexander Albon Red Bull 217 1.010
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 206 959
Romain Grosjean Haas F1 206 959
Sergio Perez Racing Point 203 945
Daniel Ricciardo Renault 190 884
Esteban Ocon Renault 190 884
George Russell Williams 189 879
Lando Norris McLaren 186 866
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 181 842
Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 178 828
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 173 805
Lance Stroll Racing Point 168 782
Nicholas Latifi Williams 135 628
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 134 624
Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 110 512
Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 59 274


Driven laps + distance per team
 

Team Laps KM
Mercedes 494 2,300
Red Bull Racing 471 2,193
McLaren 432 1,969
Alfa Romeo 424 1,974
AlphaTauri 384 1,788
Renault 380 1,769
Racing Point 371 1,727
Ferrari 354 1,648
Williams 324 1,508
Haas F1 316 1,471


Driven laps + distance per engine supplier
 

Engine Laps KM
Mercedes 1,189 5,535
Ferrari 1,094 5,093
Honda 855 3,980
Renault 812 3,779
show sidebar