Ferrari to run test-spec car in Austria, expects major upgrades for Hungary

Ferrari will start the 2020 Formula 1 season with the same spec car it used at pre-season earlier this year before introducing major upgrades at the third round of the year in Hungary.

Traditionally, teams arrive at the first race of the year with upgrades attached to the car following winter testing, but this year's coronavirus pandemic, which caused F1 factories to close for several weeks, has complicated the situation.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto denies that the team has been “twiddling our thumbs” during the time off, as it worked to help those fighting COVID-19.

However, Ferrari discovered at pre-season testing that its aerodynamic performance was lacking, which has seen it take a different route of development.

“The truth is that the outcome of the tests led us to take a significant change of direction in terms of development, especially on the aerodynamic front,” Binotto said.

“First, we had to understand why we did not see the results we had expected on track and how much to recalibrate the whole programme as a result.

“It would have been counterproductive to continue in the direction we had planned, knowing that we would not have reached our goals.

“Therefore we decided to come up with a new programme that looked at the whole car, knowing that not all of it would be ready for the first race. Our aim is to introduce the updates at the third race on 19 July at the Hungaroring.

“Apart from that, over and above the actual development of the car itself, these past few weeks we have worked a lot on analysing its behaviour, with simulation work and with the help of our drivers and I think that will prove its worth in Austria.”

'Hungary will show Ferrari's true potential'

Ferrari has previously asserted that it will not be the fastest team heading into the 2020 season, following on from a disappointing 2019 campaign that saw it obtain three race wins.

Binotto says Ferrari must make the most of what it's got for the first two rounds of the year in Austria before it unleashes its true pace at the Hungaroring.

“We know that, at the moment, we don’t have the fastest package. We knew it before heading for Melbourne and that hasn’t changed,” Binotto said.

“Having said that, the Spielberg circuit has different characteristics to Montmelo and the temperatures will be well above those of February.

“In Austria, we must try and make the most of every opportunity and then in Hungary, with the new development step we are working on, we will be able to see where we are really compared to the others, while having to take into account the developments our competitors themselves will have brought along.”