Qualifying: Bottas on pole, Ferrari behind midfield teams

Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was knocked out in Q2.

Bottas took pole position after setting the fastest lap during the first round of times in Q3, but couldn't improve on his second attempt after he found himself skating through the gravel in the middle sector.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton, who topped the opening three practice sessions ahead of qualifying, slotted into second place with a time that was 0.012s slower than Bottas'.

Red Bull's hopes of sealing pole position were dashed as Max Verstappen was over half a second down on Bottas. However, the Dutchman managed to progress from Q2 on the medium compound, meaning he will be on the more durable tyre for the start of Sunday's race.

Alexander Albon failed to move onto the fourth row of the grid, and was out-pace by the McLaren of Lando Norris, who was two and a half tenths of a second faster than the Red Bull driver.

Following Vettel's Q2 exit, Ferrari's woes were deepened after Charles Leclerc could only set the seventh fastest lap in Q3, behind the leading Racing Point of Sergio Perez.

Ferrari understood that it would be off the pace compared to the top teams heading into the weekend, however its dramatic lack of pace will see it ask serious questions as it prepares to introduce an upgrade in Hungary.

Carlos Sainz was eighth for McLaren, ahead of Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo, who rounded out the top ten.

Due to not progressing into the top ten, Vettel will have free choice of tyres for the start of Sunday's race, lining up ahead of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat in the AlphaTauris.

Esteban Ocon's first qualifying session as a Renault driver ended with a P14 result, ahead of Romain Grosjean who managed to outpace his teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Magnussen will line up on Sunday's grid in 16th while George Russell recorded a strong result for Williams after a torrid 2019 campaign, slotting into 17th ahead of both Alfa Romeos.

Antonio Giovinazzi succeeded in getting the better of veteran teammate Kimi Raikkonen. The grid's only rookie Nicholas Latifi rouned out the field in the Williams.