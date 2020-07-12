user icon
Styrian GP: Hamilton cruises to race win, Ferrari implodes

Styrian GP: Hamilton cruises to race win, Ferrari implodes

  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton dominated the Styrian Grand Prix to take his 85th career win, as Mercedes recorded its first 1-2 finish of the season. 

Both Ferrari drivers retired from the race after Charles Leclerc collided with Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap of the race at Turn 3, only adding to its season of woe.

Leclerc accepted blame for the incident and apologised to his team, who was hoping to gather data on upgrades it brought to the race weekend. 

Max Verstappen couldn't hold off Valtteri Bottas in the final laps of the race and had to concede second position to the Mercedes driver.

Bottas stayed out longer than Hamilton and Verstappen in front during his first stint and following his one and only pit stop, he hunted down Verstappen towards the end of the race, managing to overtake him on lap 67.

Behind, Alexander Albon crossed the line in fourth place, clashing with Sergio Perez in the final laps of the grand prix, with the Mexican picking up front wing damage.

Perez then began to drop off in pace and at the final corner, found himself being overtaken by Lando Norris, who had passed Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll only moments before. 

On the penultimate lap of the race, Stroll launched an attack on Ricciardo at Turn 3 after many laps of following behind. Both drivers ran off the circuit, causing the stewards to launch an investigation.

Carlos Sainz was ninth for Ferrari after starting from third on the grid, while Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top ten, taking the final point for AlphaTauri.

Esteban Ocon was the only other retirement from the race besides the Ferraris, with Renault opting to retire the car with a suspected cooling problem while he was running high in the points.

Photos Styria 2020
F1Grand Prix Austria - Race

AT Red Bull Ring - 12 July 2020

Replies (5)

  Kean

    Posts: 669

    Norris' team radio on the last stint: "Hey, Lando... you know we're racing right?", "Oh, you mean I'm supposed to be Driiving driving.... well alright then"

    Jul 12 2020 - 17:08
  abhidbgt

    Posts: 254

    Lando Norris, Take a bow! Like Ted said this track and last lap have a mysterious connection. What a final lap! Pathetic showing from Ferrari and at this point it doesn't surprise me at all. McLaren deserve this. Perez too was good throughout except maybe for last portion of it. Good defending from Riccardio for much of the race. Only thing that's not good for this season is that it's such a smooth sailing for Mercedes but then we always knew that. Hope Hungary also proves to be as entertainer of a circuit as this one proved.

    Jul 12 2020 - 17:21
  Snooky

    Posts: 73

    Now if McLaren can just get their heavy fuel race pace together we’ll all be laughing

    Jul 12 2020 - 17:30
  siggy74

    Posts: 168

    Top 3 for Lando, in the drivers championship ;p

    This Lad, is going to have a good year....

    Jul 12 2020 - 19:35
  Snooky

    Posts: 73

    All those overtaking moves on the outside of turn 4 this time showed just how much Hamilton was surprised and defiant Hamilton was against Albon last week. Plenty of drivers showed space can be given to those going round the outside

    Jul 12 2020 - 20:43

