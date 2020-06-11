Poll: What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

With major movements occurring in the driver market last month, silly season rumours have ramped up and currently, the most two desired seats in Formula 1 are open.
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are yet to sign deals at Mercedes beyond the 2020 season - however it is expected that the former will remain, having won five out of the last six world championships with the Silver Arrows.
The name of his potential teammate remains unknown, but Bottas states that he has been informed that it won't be Sebastian Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of the year.
But who do you think will form the team's line-up next year? Scroll down and vote in our poll!
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,263
Its assumed that, Lewis is winning the 2020 season. But, Lewis's 2 + 1 contract might let him stay upto 2022. Hence, my choice of Lewis + Russell for 2021. Bottas is very good. But, clearly not the future of Merc. He has 2 more seasons at best to win a championship, after which, its no longer going to be on the table.
Dert38
Posts: 255
Hulkenberg and Hamilton for SURE. But hammy won't perform if he has racer better than him ((((
Dert38
Posts: 255
retards vote for #6 xD