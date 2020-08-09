user icon
Vettel 'always optimistic' for better results during race

  • Published on 09 Aug 2020 12:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has revealed he is 'always optimistic' that his form can change in the race, after failing to make Q3 during qualifying for today's race.

Vettel struggled throughout Q1 and Q2, struggling to make it into the top ten and the final qualifying session despite a last-ditch attempt to qualify on the soft tyre compound.

The struggles left Vettel down in twelfth after the session ended, adding to his list of troubles both throughout this weekend and last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Earlier in the weekend, Vettel suffered a power unit failure during FP2, leaving the four-time champion stranded on the circuit and his SF1000 leaking oil.

At last weekend's race, Vettel scored a single point in tenth, making up the position after a late-race puncture for Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Vettel only managed to hang onto the point as a recovering Bottas charged at the Ferrari on the final lap.

Things did not go so well at the other side of the garage for teammate Charles Leclerc, with the young Monegasque qualifying in ninth position.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Vettel expressed his disappointment ar qualifying so low, stating that there were no improvements made compared to his poor form last weekend.

Despite his result, Vettel admitted he was happy overall with his laps and was hoping that his luck would change when the lights go out.

"I'm always optimistic, I try to reset myself for a better day tomorrow," Vettel said.

"I think since last week we were pretty much where we are now. We are not able to take a step forward. We tried lots of things and tried lots of things in the car.

"Looking at the positives, I was happy with my laps and it felt like everything works so, I had worse laps and finish a lot higher up so I was happy with that."

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,377
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

