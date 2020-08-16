user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel reveals 'nervous' SF1000 despite chassis change

Vettel reveals 'nervous' SF1000 despite chassis change

  • Published on 16 Aug 2020 09:25
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has revealed his car felt 'nervous' during the German's qualifying laps for the Spanish Grand Prix, particularly through the middle sector.

Vettel failed once again to reach the final part of qualifying, missing out on Q3 by just two-hundredths of a second to the tenth-placed AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Vettel will start the race in eleventh position, while teammate Charles Leclerc managed to reach Q3 and line his Ferrari up in ninth position for the race on Sunday.

"The first sector was okay, but then in the middle sector the car started to be more and more nervous," Vettel commented.

"I struggled in particular in turn seven, I was losing the rear halfway [through the corner] so it was difficult to judge how much speed to carry in. Also, turn five was tricky for me this afternoon.

"So I think that's the middle sector and in the final sector, it got better towards the end but still very tricky to find the right balance. It was one of the better sessions this weekend but still obviously not good enough."

Speaking on the performance of his car and if he felt any improvement from the chassis change, Vettel admitted the car does feel slightly better but overall performance is still not as he would like.

However, being the first of the starters with free tyre choice for today's race, Vettel hoped he could do well and try to drive around any of the car's issues and finish in a points-scoring position.

"It's up and down, to be honest," Vettel added.

"There are still some things I can't really put an answer to but  I'm trying to do everything I can and ignore the things that are not right and do the best that I can. It is all I can do at the moment."

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,418

    doesn't seem comfortable with the car at all, does he? you know Ferrari's done goofed when neither Vet or Lec can get into the top 6.

    • + 1
    • Aug 16 2020 - 09:32
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 133

      He' s doomed.
      Counting down the days...

      • + 1
      • Aug 16 2020 - 10:36
    • Snooky

      Posts: 106

      His performances have reminded me of Button’s last few races, he said it himself in his book, too scared to crash and get injured when he was planning for life after F1 that he didn’t drive confidently, feel like something similar could be happening

      • + 0
      • Aug 16 2020 - 13:56

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,377
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar