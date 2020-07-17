user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>FP2:</strong> Vettel tops wet second practice at the Hungaroring

FP2: Vettel tops wet second practice at the Hungaroring

  • Published on 17 Jul 2020 16:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has ended the second practice session from the Hungaroring as the fastest driver, laying down a 1:20.464 in wet conditions.

Rain fell hard in the hour before the start of the session, which led to the cancellation of the Formula 3 qualifying session.

The wet conditions stayed throughout the 90 minutes of running, with a number of drivers option not to take to the circuit in the tricky settings.

Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes, almost three-tenths down on Vettel. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton who was one of those who opted not to set a time during the session.

Carlos Sainz was third for McLaren, ending up over one second down on Vettel, the driver he will be replacing at Ferrari in 2021.

Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, who were the early adventurers in the opening minutes of the session, ended up fourth and fifth respectively. 

Pierre Gasly was sixth for AlphaTauri, but ended the session complaining of smelling something burning at the rear of his car - however he emerged back out onto the circuit after a quick scan was performed by the engineers.

Max Verstappen was seventh, ahead of Romain Grosjean Grosjean, Kimi Raikkonen and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Rain is in the Budapest vicinity on Saturday, and a wet final practice session could unfold ahead of qualifying in the afternoon.

Photos Hungary 2020
F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

F1Grand Prix Hungary - Free practice 2

HU Hungaroring - 17 July 2020

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,368
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 104
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar