Vettel: Not fair to label seasons or races based on performance

Vettel: Not fair to label seasons or races based on performance

  • Published on 24 Aug 2020 10:32
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has stated how he feels it is unfair to label his performances based on different races or seasons, due to the extent of how many races there is in a current F1 season.

Vettel has been struggling so far this year, claiming only sixteen points in the opening six races, his worst start to a season since his first full season with Toro Rosso in 2008.

Speaking to Autosport, Vettel explained how he did not think it was right to label his performances based on races or seasons based on his performances.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc has faired better fortune with the complicated SF1000, claiming podium finishes in Austria and Silverstone and accumulating forty-five points in the process.

Leaving Ferrari at the end of the year as he makes way for Carlos Sainz, Vettel noted how he has been struggling with a lack of grip from the car, something which is the main factor in not being able to do as well as his teammate in recent races.

"I don't think it is fair to label seasons or races," Vettel said.

"I know a lot of people tend to say this was my best race or worst race or best performance or worst performance ever.

"I think it is quite difficult to make that statement because there has been so many races.

"Whatever the situation is, I am sure that I trust the people around me and the guys working on my car.

"I struggled because of a lack of confidence, and that confidence is a lack of grip, so it is not just that you feel uncomfortable driving the car when it is coming from somewhere.

"We are still trying to understand where exactly it comes from, but at the same time we have to make progress, move on and tackle it again."

Replies (0)

  • Bilstar

    Posts: 50

    Yes. Yes we shouldn't label his performances based on races or seasons based on his performances. Of course not no.

    + 0
    • Aug 24 2020 - 12:02
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,436

    Vettel, I like you, but this sounds a bit like whining.

    + 0
    • Aug 24 2020 - 14:57
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,444

    If itc akes him feel better, many people still don't label him as a great after 4 consecutive WDC and always called into question his, performance. Good or bad, everyone has an opinion in F1

    + 0
    • Aug 24 2020 - 17:30
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 42

    he is a racing driver - of course its fair to judge his performances! In any way we like - that is our job as fans of the sport
    It may be true that it is harsh to judge his just on this year because the car is not to his liking - but that does not mean we should not judge at all, but our aim should be to judge it in context

    + 0
    • Aug 25 2020 - 01:08

