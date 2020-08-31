user icon
Vettel warns not to 'expect miracles' at upcoming Italian and Tuscany Grands Prix

  • Published on 31 Aug 2020 12:22
  • comments 7
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has warned not to 'expect miracles' during the next two races in Monza and Mugello, after a poor showing during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Both Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc finished outside the top ten in thirteenth and fourteenth, as neither driver were able to move up the field during the race.

Speaking after the race, Vettel was hopeful that such poor performance was down to the nature of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, but was unsure how the team has managed to fall behind the Ferrari customer teams of Alfa Romeo and Haas.

He also noted the upcoming races in Italy, with next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, while Mugello hosts the first Tuscan Grand Prix a week later.

Vettel ensured the team would work hard in order to try and perform better on its home circuits, but warned not to expect any breakthroughs as it will not be possible with the current package.

"I think, on one hand, Spa is a very power-sensitive track and we struggled this year with power so naturally, we were going to be a bit behind," Vettel commented.

"But the other one is I think we were behind the people that we were quite a bit faster, especially on race day in the last couple of races, speaking of Sauber [Alfa Romeo] and Haas.

"So there is probably something that is not exactly clear. I hope it will be a bit Spa-specific but we have to work hard, there is a lot of lessons this weekend and we need to make sure we stay strong and stay together and do the best we can.

"We have two important races coming for the team in the next two weeks and that's where we have to focus on, but you also have to be realistic, you cannot expect miracles. The package is what it is, we are not where we would like to be.

"So we have to stay optimistic and see the good things, even if there are not many."

Replies (7)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,462

    Unless they bring major upgrades, Monza will be a nightmare for Ferrari.

    • + 1
    • Aug 31 2020 - 13:41
    • Bilstar

      Posts: 52

      Both cars lapped? I'm thinking both cars lapped.

      • + 0
      • Aug 31 2020 - 15:08
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,462

      at least once.

      • + 0
      • Aug 31 2020 - 18:52
    • siggy74

      Posts: 185

      Could be worse.... could be overtaken by not only kimi ,but both Haas cars and the Honda B team ;p

      The Aero Department are going backwards.... and obviously that FIA finding and closed door agreement has had some impact on that engine ;p

      • + 0
      • Sep 1 2020 - 00:31
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 52

    Hands up anyone who was expecting a miracle from Ferrari.

    Anyone? Hello? Is this thing on?

    • + 0
    • Aug 31 2020 - 15:08
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,320

    Its going to be painful. More sparks from Leclerc. renewed doubts around Sainz’s choices. More control taken away from Bonotto. More new appointments at Ferrari. Hopefully, no headliner sackings.

    • + 0
    • Aug 31 2020 - 18:34
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 143

    Monza will be their Waterloo.

    • + 0
    • Aug 31 2020 - 18:34

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
264
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
Racing Point
81
4
McLaren
68
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
59
7
Alpha Tauri
20
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,383
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 109
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

