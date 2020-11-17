user icon
Vettel – Hamilton is certainly the greatest of our era

Vettel – Hamilton is certainly the greatest of our era

  • Published on 17 Nov 2020 11:34
  • comments 2
  • By: Sophia Syriatou

Sebastian Vettel believes that Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of their era and reveals what he said to the British driver after the finish of Turkish Grand Prix.

After the checkered flag of Turkish Grand Prix, when Hamilton reached at the pitlane and parked his car, Vettel went immediately to him to congratulate him for the conquest of his seventh title in Formula 1.

“I told him it’s very special for us because we can witness history being made today,” Vettel told to Motorsport.com.

“I think he is greatest of our era for sure.

“I think it’s always difficult to compare… how can you possibly compare [Juan Manuel] Fangio, or Stirling Moss to our generation?

“You can’t.

“Maybe we would be useless, because we would all be shitting ourselves in those cars. “Maybe they would be useless in our cars because they’re way too fast.

“Who knows?

“But it doesn’t matter.

“I think every era has its driver or its drivers and Lewis is certainly the greatest of our era”.


Replies (2)

  • Harryw

    Posts: 107

    Perfectly said. It’s true you can’t truly compare. He is certainly up there. Wonder whether he will be knighted by the queen? Should be but he isn’t hugely popular in the UK.

    • + 0
    • Nov 18 2020 - 08:55
  • Dert38

    Posts: 354

    I didn't watch celebrations etc

    • + 0
    • Nov 19 2020 - 09:20

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
13 - Nov 15
Turkey
Istanbul Park
26 - Nov 29
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Dec 6
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit Outer Track layout
10 - Dec 13
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

