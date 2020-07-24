user icon
'Vettel wants to prove no Ferrari contract extension was a mistake' - Berger

'Vettel wants to prove no Ferrari contract extension was a mistake' - Berger

  • Published on 24 Jul 2020 13:12
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Former F1 race winner Gerhard Berger believes Sebastian Vettel is looking to make Ferrari regret not re-signing him for another season.

The team announced that it would part ways with Vettel at the end of the season last May, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz making the switch to red to partner Charles Leclerc for 2021.

Since the announcement, Vettel has been linked with a move to a number of teams, most recently with Racing Point as it becomes Aston Martin for next season.

Speaking recently to f1-insider.com, Berger, who was team principal at Toro Rosso during Vettel's first full season in 2008, used the example of Vettel at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, stating he drove like the 'old Vettel.'

He believed that Vettel was no longer driving under pressure and was looking to make the team regret its decision in what will be his final season with the Scuderia.

"Sebastian seems to be completely free in his head again as if he wants to prove to Ferrari that not extending his contract was a huge mistake," Berger said.

"Also, with this bad car, he no longer has the pressure that he absolutely must win. In Hungary, he was the old Vettel again. Leclerc didn't stand a chance,"

Touching also on the recent rumours of Vettel's switch to Racing Point for 2021, Berger urged the German four-time champion to accept the offer to join the Aston Martin project should a realistic chance arrive.

During last weekend's Grand Prix in Hungary, Vettel confirmed that there had been talks between himself and the team on a possible switch, but nothing yet had been agreed.

"Nothing against Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, but a Sebastian Vettel would drive to be runner-up world champion this year in that year-old Mercedes," Berger added.

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Gerhard Berger Ferrari
Replies (0)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 328

    Former F1 race winner... hmm he won 10 races as far I know, I might be wrong but I remember
    1986 Mexico
    1987 Japan, Australia
    1988 Italy
    1991 Suzuka
    1992 Canada, Australia
    1994 Germany
    1996 Germany

    I cannot remind one... hmmm

    • + 0
    • Jul 24 2020 - 14:41
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,329

    either you are a race winner or you are not. He is a former race driver who won at least one GP (more, I think?).

    • + 0
    • Jul 24 2020 - 16:31

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

