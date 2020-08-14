user icon
Vettel feels in a 'better place' with the car after Barcelona chassis change

  • Published on 14 Aug 2020 11:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel reported being in a 'better place' with the SF1000 during the opening two practice sessions in Barcelona.

Vettel ended the first practice session in fifth, a tenth shy off teammate Charles Leclerc, his first session since Ferrari decided to change his chassis after a small fault was found with his car from an incident with a kerb last weekend in Barcelona.

His second practice result was less appealing, as the German finished in twelfth position but Vettel said he felt much more confident with the new chassis.

“Yeah, a bit of a mixed day," Vettel said. 

"I think it was generally a bit better in terms of one-lap pace today. in the afternoon I was struggling a little bit more to put the laps together but yeah we should be in a better place let’s see what we get tomorrow. We’ve tried a couple of things and I think as I said we know a little bit more for tomorrow.

 "In the afternoon I struggled a little bit to [get laps together]. It should be ok then, managing the race will be a key point to address with the temperatures we have, it will be difficult but the same for everyone.”

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,377
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

show sidebar