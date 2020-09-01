Binotto: Ferrari need to 'stand firm' after 'disappointed and angry' performance

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has admitted how the team are 'angry and disappointed' after the team's performance during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, claiming the team's fans have a right to be disappointed as well.
Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc could only manage a thirteenth and fourteenth position during Sunday's race, the team's worst finish due to car performance since 2009's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Binotto said the team will 'stand firm' and although it is at a loss to explain how team suffered such poor performance in Belgium, the team will 'stand firm' and it looks to work its way back up the grid.
"We are disappointed and angry, as indeed are our fans and with good reason," Binotto told Crash.net.
"It's a difficult moment in a season that we knew from the start would be a tough one, but it's at times like this that we need to stand firm and look ahead in order to get over this difficult period.
"It's the only way we will get out of this situation."
With Ferrari now only two points away from dropping to fifth in the constructor's standings, Charles Leclerc labelled the recent results as 'extremely frustrating' for the team.
Leclerc took both pole position and the victory at Spa last year but could only manage fourteenth on Sunday, claiming the race was very difficult whenever he was not in the DRS zone of another car coming down the Kemmel straight.
"It was extremely frustrating, as it has been a very difficult weekend for us," Leclerc explained.
"The race was not any easier as we've had issues on the two pit stops that we made, which made me lose quite a lot of lap time and positions.
"I tried to catch back up, but it is very difficult for us to overtake, even with the DRS. We need to work and find something because like this it is very difficult."
JuJuHound
Posts: 343
If Binotto is still here when the performance of Ferrari is awful, comparing to last year it's visible there was something "wrong" with last year engine, and we know that because of agreement between FIA and Ferrari, my question is why Ferrari's government body is not doing anything and keeping him at his position.
I really liked Arrivabene, this guy was great, incredible energy, charisma and he brought Ferrari back on top, it was a shame they fired him but as we know it was because Binotto was digging. It's seems he has a very strong position but IMO it's questionable why and how long he will be there.
essaouira311
Posts: 144
Arrivabene was a real coach.
But they need a real head as well to inspire them.
It's a shame Marchionne is gone, but that's life.
They have to do something radical as soon as possible.
siggy74
Posts: 186
It looks like, its not just the engine....
With Alfa and such overtaking them ;p the aero is awful also..
Pistonhead
Posts: 537
Brawn back to Ferrari ? Binotto is not the right man, he's probably not even the right man as engineering director - given the questionable engine from last yer could even beat the Mercedes. Nope - something has to change, a four time WC and probably the brightest young talent on the grid between them are not managing to cover the cracks....the cars a dog.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,463
But does he wanna go back there? this isn't the same Ferrari he was in years ago, and it remains as toxic as ever. I doubt even Brawn has the brawn to sort them out. And as you imply, when not even Vet and Lec can do well in this car, you know something is rotten. I'd venture saying that had anyone else driven that car, they'd been rock bottom at Spa. Vet and Lec got their positions in spite of the car.
greatbigdong
Posts: 49
Ferrari put so much of their resources into the engine in the last few years because the engine is what helps sell their road cars. But because of this focus, the aero and chassis was poor. Then when their engine was deemed illegal (well, not quite but they did have to make changes) they then had only an average engine and poor aero and chassis.
They need to stop looking to promote from within - go outside the Ferrari box and bring in someone new to lead the team - someone with fresh ideas and a real people motivator.