Binotto: Ferrari need to 'stand firm' after 'disappointed and angry' performance

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has admitted how the team are 'angry and disappointed' after the team's performance during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, claiming the team's fans have a right to be disappointed as well.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc could only manage a thirteenth and fourteenth position during Sunday's race, the team's worst finish due to car performance since 2009's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Binotto said the team will 'stand firm' and although it is at a loss to explain how team suffered such poor performance in Belgium, the team will 'stand firm' and it looks to work its way back up the grid.

"We are disappointed and angry, as indeed are our fans and with good reason," Binotto told Crash.net.

"It's a difficult moment in a season that we knew from the start would be a tough one, but it's at times like this that we need to stand firm and look ahead in order to get over this difficult period.

"It's the only way we will get out of this situation."

Leclerc labels recent performances 'extremely frustrating'

With Ferrari now only two points away from dropping to fifth in the constructor's standings, Charles Leclerc labelled the recent results as 'extremely frustrating' for the team.

Leclerc took both pole position and the victory at Spa last year but could only manage fourteenth on Sunday, claiming the race was very difficult whenever he was not in the DRS zone of another car coming down the Kemmel straight.

"It was extremely frustrating, as it has been a very difficult weekend for us," Leclerc explained.

"The race was not any easier as we've had issues on the two pit stops that we made, which made me lose quite a lot of lap time and positions.

"I tried to catch back up, but it is very difficult for us to overtake, even with the DRS. We need to work and find something because like this it is very difficult."