Ferrari expecting 'difficult' British GP weekend

  • Published on 31 Jul 2020 09:17
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari are expecting to endure a tough weekend at Silverstone over the coming days.

Ferrari has struggled since the start of the season and currently sits fifth in the constructors' championship.

Leclerc scored a surprise podium result amid the chaos of the season-opening grand prix, however it didn't come close to securing another top-three finish in the following two races.

Ferrari has consistently asserted that any fixes would not be done overnight, and both of its drivers are not expecting to be competitive this weekend. 

Speaking to Sky F1 at Silverstone, Vettel said: “It's a shame there's no crowd, the memories I have from this place, I always link to the crowd. It's weird this year. It's great to drive here at Silverstone, but it's not going to be the same, let's be honest.

“For us, the forecast is not good. On paper the track doesn't favour us but maybe we can surprise and let's see what we can do.”

Leclerc backed up Vettel's comments by adding: “This year on paper it doesn't look like a strong track for us. But I want to be optimistic and I like to be optimistic so, I'll give it all and we'll see where we'll be at.

“But realistically, I think it's going to be difficult.”

Ferrari chairman John Elkann affirmed this week that Ferrari would not be winning races again until at least 2022, while giving his backing to current team principal Mattia Binotto.

Leclerc says Elkann's message was Ferrari simply being honest with itself and its short-term prospects.

“The most important thing in tough times like this is to be honest,” Leclerc said. “First with ourselves and also with the people who are supporting us.

“That was exactly the message. We know how hard everyone is working in the paddock and also the other teams, so once we are a bit down on performance, to recover this performance takes time. 

“Everyone is working, nobody is on holidays in the paddock. So it's going to take time and we need to be honest.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Mattia Binotto Ferrari
World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,376
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

