Forghieri: Enzo would have treated Vettel's departure differently

Ex-Ferrari designer Mauro Forghieri believes the team would have handled the departure of driver Sebastian Vettel very differently had the situation happened during the time founder Enzo Ferrari was in charge.

Forghieri, who was a designer at the team under Ferrari's rule in the 1960s and 1970s, explained that although Ferrari was known to have a cold and complicated relationship with his drivers, he would have treated Vettel with more respect than the current team.

In what will be his last season with Ferrari, Vettel is struggling with the car, on most occasions finding it difficult to qualify and finish within the top ten in recent races.

"I don’t like to reference Enzo Ferrari, precisely because I really knew him and I know there are things attributed to him which he would never have done. He is a legend," Forghieri said, speaking recently to Ferrari blogger Leo Turrini.

"But I’m sure the 'il Drake' would have handled Seb’s farewell quite differently, he would have treated him with much more respect."

Forghieri impressed with Leclerc, calls on Binotto to strengthen team

Forghieri also spoke on Vettel's teammate, Charles Leclerc, who he said he is impressed with during his time with Ferrari so far, but called on team principal Mattia Binotto to look towards trying to strengthen the team.

"The boy has a lot of talent," Forghieri explained.

"But Ferrari shouldn't have burdened him with so many responsibilities so soon, we're talking about a young man who hasn't even raced in 50 Grands Prix.

"Binotto plays a very delicate role, I'm speaking from experience!

"Being the head of the racing department is really difficult, the pressure is enormous, Ferrari never forgives anything.

"Binotto must surround himself with the right people. I'm not suggesting a revolution, they don't help. But putting new people at home, with the skills that are now evidently lacking, yes.

"Winning with Ferrari must once again be a source of pride for those who deal with Grand Prix cars."