Forghieri: Enzo would have treated Vettel's departure differently

  • Published on 20 Aug 2020 15:34
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ex-Ferrari designer Mauro Forghieri believes the team would have handled the departure of driver Sebastian Vettel very differently had the situation happened during the time founder Enzo Ferrari was in charge.

Forghieri, who was a designer at the team under Ferrari's rule in the 1960s and 1970s, explained that although Ferrari was known to have a cold and complicated relationship with his drivers, he would have treated Vettel with more respect than the current team.

In what will be his last season with Ferrari, Vettel is struggling with the car, on most occasions finding it difficult to qualify and finish within the top ten in recent races.

"I don’t like to reference Enzo Ferrari, precisely because I really knew him and I know there are things attributed to him which he would never have done. He is a legend," Forghieri said, speaking recently to Ferrari blogger Leo Turrini.

"But I’m sure the 'il Drake' would have handled Seb’s farewell quite differently, he would have treated him with much more respect."

Forghieri impressed with Leclerc, calls on Binotto to strengthen team

Forghieri also spoke on Vettel's teammate, Charles Leclerc, who he said he is impressed with during his time with Ferrari so far, but called on team principal Mattia Binotto to look towards trying to strengthen the team.

"The boy has a lot of talent," Forghieri explained.

"But Ferrari shouldn't have burdened him with so many responsibilities so soon, we're talking about a young man who hasn't even raced in 50 Grands Prix.

"Binotto plays a very delicate role, I'm speaking from experience!

"Being the head of the racing department is really difficult, the pressure is enormous, Ferrari never forgives anything.

"Binotto must surround himself with the right people. I'm not suggesting a revolution, they don't help. But putting new people at home, with the skills that are now evidently lacking, yes.

"Winning with Ferrari must once again be a source of pride for those who deal with Grand Prix cars."

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 138

    Unfortunately for SF, Binotto is not a competent manager.
    Totally unsuitable.
    If the team is ever managed and run by non-Italians, it might stand a little chance of recovering.
    But, as for championships, I strongly doubt it for the next, let' s say 3-4, years.

    • + 1
    • Aug 20 2020 - 15:49
    • Dert38

      Posts: 329

      Unfortunately not only wins count but the pure pace too. Earlier days even Palmer may've won in the schumacher seat with vettel's tricks. Leclerc is mature driver. Binotto is smart. You just lost at time. I'd never stop repeating, vettel was a joke. Also i was schumacher fan at the beginning. When i knew how they tortured Barichello (not saying was he faster or not), i changed my mind, as every normal person would do. But not a stalin-type sadist of cause (and that's where all those deviations, like racism, eating meat etc grew roots, in the unwillingness of people to think).

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2020 - 23:50
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 138

    As for Enzo, NO. He would not have treated Seb with more respect.
    He even tried to humiliate Niki Lauda...

    • + 1
    • Aug 20 2020 - 15:52
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 527

      Agree, he promised Stirling Moss a race seat. Stirling travelled to Italy and on arrival found out from a middle ranking maker that the seat had been given to someone else - Enzo had no class.

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2020 - 21:55

