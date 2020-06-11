user icon
Bottas: Vettel not a Mercedes option for 2021

Bottas: Vettel not a Mercedes option for 2021

  Published on 11 Jun 2020 08:49
  • comments 2
  By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has said that the team has told him that they are not considering signing Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this season, has been  linked with a move to the reigning champions for 2021 to partner Lewis Hamilton.

However, Bottas revealed to Sky Sports F1 on Wednesday that when he asked the team about the possibility of Vettel joining and replacing him next year, Mercedes were sure that the German world champion was not an option.

"It doesn't get to you," Bottas said. "We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb. So I said fine, no worries then."

Bottas finds 2021 Mercedes rumours 'funny'

Bottas also admitted he found the speculation around his future at the team after this season amusing as no team has been yet able to race so far this year.

He assured that he has the intention to stay with the team after his contract finishes at the end of the season and that he is focusing on making sure that happens.

Bottas also explained how he could not understand how there have been so many driver signings made for 2021, despite no races having yet taken place this season.

"It's the same as every year for me," Bottas added. "I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there's no pressure from that side.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever's going to happen. I've no stress about that at all."

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Mercedes
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 99

    OK, then.

    • + 0
    • Jun 11 2020 - 14:14
  • f1ski

    Posts: 612

    vettel to mb its done

    • + 0
    • Jun 11 2020 - 19:49

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,099
  • Podiums 39
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

