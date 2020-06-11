Bottas: Vettel not a Mercedes option for 2021

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has said that the team has told him that they are not considering signing Sebastian Vettel for 2021.

Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of this season, has been linked with a move to the reigning champions for 2021 to partner Lewis Hamilton.

However, Bottas revealed to Sky Sports F1 on Wednesday that when he asked the team about the possibility of Vettel joining and replacing him next year, Mercedes were sure that the German world champion was not an option.

"It doesn't get to you," Bottas said. "We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb. So I said fine, no worries then."

Bottas finds 2021 Mercedes rumours 'funny'

Bottas also admitted he found the speculation around his future at the team after this season amusing as no team has been yet able to race so far this year.

He assured that he has the intention to stay with the team after his contract finishes at the end of the season and that he is focusing on making sure that happens.

Bottas also explained how he could not understand how there have been so many driver signings made for 2021, despite no races having yet taken place this season.

"It's the same as every year for me," Bottas added. "I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there's no pressure from that side.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever's going to happen. I've no stress about that at all."